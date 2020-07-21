Today, young adults and adolescents join together to take part in a reenactment of the actions and activities that the original pioneers took part. Groups from all over the western states join with church leaders and travel to some ground that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints own, and begin their trek.
The church offers treks in different parts of the world; but the most famous are those that are on the Mormon Trail for the great excursion from Nauvoo, Illinois, to the Salt Lake Valley. Some of the more famous treks are the treks to “Martin’s Cove,” trek to “Rocky Ridge,” and the trek to “Sixth Crossing.” Each of these treks have a specific starting point and send members on a spiritual adventure.
From the beginning, the trek is boiled down to the era that they took place; although it is not required, the young men and women dress in clothing that is hand-made, looks of the time, and helps set the mood for the journey ahead. As the members of the trek join together, they are separated into “families” of 10 or less to manage one hand cart. Each of the hand carts are capable of handling 10 five-gallon buckets for personal items that must be carried as well as two water coolers. To ensure no one gets dehydrated, they have what they call a “water buffalo” travel along with the trek carrying water for refilling the containers. The pioneer life is embraced during the trek.
Before hitting the high plains, it is important for each member of the church looking to take part in a trek to go through some pre-trip safety training. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints offers a video series known as “Tracy’s Trek” that goes over some of the more important things to notice before, during, and after taking part in a trek.
Suggestions from the church suggest that the videos be used and paused during pre-trek training so that the information provided can be understood by all. One important thing to note when watching these training videos is a trek is not just a physical challenge, but rather is both physical and spiritual.
In the series known as Trekking on the church’s website, the second installment notes that it is important to find pioneer trek stories online. It opens with anecdotal stories about George Cunningham, Amy Loader, and Emily Hill. It goes on to explain how each of them has their internal oppositions and uses their faith to make the next few steps in life.
“Whether it’s 1856 or 2016, these pioneer experiences resonate with the challenges and trials that youth face in their daily lives. Learning from the experiences of handcart pioneers is one of the ways youth and leaders can receive personal inspiration during trek activities,” states the church’s website.
The goal is to connect the youth of today with the trials and tribulations of young adults of yesteryear. The youth are given the opportunity to “walk for a pioneer.” Walking for a pioneer includes learning about that person and going through the trek as if they are that person — from performing the duties assigned to that person all those years ago, and fulfilling the journey to Zion for them. These are all just parts of trekking, but this is not the whole picture.
Trekking is not only a reminder of the trials and tribulations that those members of the church fought through to move to the Great Basin, but also a reminder that when on a spiritual journey, believing in something more can provide the strength needed on the trail. But what happens when it’s time to camp? Each of the hand cart families are given different tasks and chores that would have been assigned to the different groups in a wagon company to ensure that the trail was left clean and ready for the next group of Mormons making the journey to the Salt Lake Valley. Meals would be prepared and eaten, dishes washed, camp made, and enjoyment created. These are all parts of the journey. While on trek, the group recreates all of those moments up to and including the traditional dance events, chores, and activities that would have taken place during that era.
Conveniences of today are often utilized during a trek in ways that make it inclusive to as many members as possible. These conveniences include electricity, vehicles, enclosed trailers, and modern tools. Electricity, although allowed during the day time to charge important medical supplies, is not something that is used during the trek. As for vehicles, they are used to move non-essential items through the trek inside enclosed cargo trailers so that the hand carts are not overloaded with items that would not have been on the original trek.
Those who cannot walk the trek but wish to take part can make arrangements to be part of a rickshaw hand cart company where one or two adults can be carried on a hand cart like they would have been during the pioneer era. No matter the age of the people involved, the church has found a way to include as many people as possible in this historical spiritual journey.