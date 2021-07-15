Following the Mormon Wars of 1838, the majority of the Mormon settlers fled from Missouri following the Executive Order by Lilburn Boggs, who had been disrespected and called a coward by Sidney Rigdon, who gave the 4th of July Sermon in Missouri prior to the start of the Mormon Wars.
Rigdon announced in his declaration, “We take God and all the holy angels to witness this day, that we warn all men in the name of Jesus Christ, to come on us no more forever. For from this hour, we will bear it no more, our rights shall no more be trampled on with impunity. The man or the set of men, who attempts it, does it at the expense of their lives. And that mob that comes on us to disturb us; it shall be between us and them a war of extermination; for we will follow them till the last drop of their blood is spilled, or else they will have to exterminate us: for we will carry the seat of war to their own houses, and their own families, and one party or the other shall be utterly destroyed. — Remember it then all MEN.
We will never be the aggressors, we will infringe on the rights of no people; but shall stand for our own until death. We claim our own rights, and are willing that all others shall enjoy theirs.
“No man shall be at liberty to come into our streets, to threaten us with mobs, for if he does, he shall atone for it before he leaves the place, neither shall he be at liberty, to vilify and slander any of us, for suffer it we will not in this place.”
It would be at this point the struggles between the Missouri Governor Boggs and the Mormon settlers would boil over.
Following the wars between the two sides, the Mormons found themselves in Hancock County, Illinois, where the locals opened their homes to the refugee settlers. It would not be long before the Mormons would be approached about a large possible land acquisition in the area that would involve the City of Commerce, Illinois, and the part of the area adjacent in the Iowa Territory. Combining their efforts as they had done in the past, they would make the purchase and start constructing the city of Nauvoo. Nauvoo was named after the Hebrew word to mean “beautiful place” and would often be referred to as a place of beauty and the city of Joseph Smith.
From there, they would have a rough road ahead of them as they would have to drain a large swamp that the majority of the area resided because of a large amount of their group falling ill with cholera, typhoid, and malaria. Once this monumental task was completed, they built the city on a grid system where homes and outbuildings were placed in accordance with modern-day cities as well as the commercial zones were constructed in a similar matter. The steps forward only become stronger and more profound with the state of Illinois recognizing the city as a major addition with the help of converted member to the church, John C. Bennett. Bennett would quickly become one of Smith’s advisors and would be announced as the first mayor of Nauvoo. Bennett’s connection to the state government would get them bipartisan support because of the knowledge of what this new development would bring to the state.
Furthering the addition of the city of Nauvoo would be the creation of the judicial system. Joseph Smith would preside over the courts as well, which would be used as part of a scheme to prevent any Mormon from being extradited back to Missouri because the court would issue writs of Habeus Corpus. These writs would often go unchallenged, but one that was would be upheld by the state of Illinois and would begin to make others who did not appreciate the actions of the Smiths to believe that the actions being taken in Nauvoo were unconstitutional.
Positive happenings would take place as well; the construction of a new temple would begin with a celebration taking place when the first stone was placed. They would also build a masonic lodge as the Mormons were heavily into freemasonry at this point in history. Two local newspapers would be established as well, one would be a more secular publication and the other non-secular.
Adding to the concerns of constitutionality would be when Smith, who took over the role as mayor after Bennett would be exiled from the city for adultery, and acting Lieutenant General of the Illinois Militia, would enact the column to destroy the newspaper of a competitor who worked to expose the acts of polygamy being conducted behind closed doors. Smith, a closet polygamist at the time, publicly shunned Bennett for his adultery, was practicing polygamy already. Bennett, who often referred to his activities outside of wedlock to be love with his “spiritual wives” would be outcast from the church and city.
When Smith activated the Nauvoo Legion, the column of military he directly commanded, to destroy the press of the Nauvoo Expositor would be the final straw for those in surrounding areas. Smith, who had replaced Bennett as his primary counsel, had since added Brigham Young to his close cabinet, would end up turning himself over to the authorities along with his brother Hyrum, and would be assassinated while in custody in the Carthage jail.