Besides doing more traditional tasks expected of women of the era, they would also be given jobs of keeping diaries and highlighting specific events for proper recollection at later times.
Ladies of the first company were then joined by women of a second flight coming from Mississippi. They would meet in Laramie, Wyoming. It took the Vanguard six weeks to travel from Winter Quarters to Fort Laramie. They would stay in Laramie long enough to complete any needed repairs on the wagons, reshod the horses and other draft animals, and meet with other Mormon groups making the trek.
The Mormon Battalion wintered in Pueblo, Colorado, after illness befell the troops and the group from Mississippi took a less direct approach heading out west, but made the journey to Laramie to meet with the rest. They would then follow the now well-established Oregon Trail out of Laramie to Fort Bridger.
Once they reached the Platte River near Sweetwater, they used their boat to cross the river with ease and established a ferry at the location. They left a group of men to stay behind and run the ferry charging $1.50 or more per wagon to cross the river, generating funds for the church.
As they drew closer to Fort Bridger, they were met by Sam Brannan, leader of the Mormon emigrant ship, the Brooklyn. Brannan met the group near Green River, Wyoming, and begged that they reconsider settling in the Great Basin and rather make the rest of the trip to now San Francisco, California, where he had already established a community.
Once the group crossed the Green River, Young and Mountain man Jim Bridger discussed the Great Basin area. Bridger explained that the local tribes have been successful in farming corn and pumpkins for years, the Utah Lake was known for supplying great fish, the wild fruit and vegetables were plentiful, but the area suffered frost. He then helped Young establish a route to traverse the rough terrain into what is now known as the Salt Lake City Valley. As they pushed through the South Pass and to Ft. Bridger, they were met by more members of the battalion that had fallen ill.
As they approached the Rocky Mountains, concerns about the conditions of the passes traveled through the ranks. However, Young chose to follow the path set forth by the Donner-Reed Party (Donner Party) the year before on their way to California. As the group made its way through the Rockies, people began falling ill with “Mountain Fever” which is now thought to have been Colorado Tick Fever, from the Rocky Moutain Wood Tick. Brigham Young himself fell ill during this time, and decided to establish a scouting party to be on the forefront of their travels. Pratt would be one of the scouts leading the charge and would arrive in the Salt Lake Valley on July 21, 1847.
It is noted from his journal that he wrote, “We could not refrain from a shout of joy, which almost involuntarily escaped our lips the moment this grand and lovely scenery was within our view.” On July 24, Young would see the valley from a distance for the first time while in a wagon driven by Wilford Woodruff. It is claimed that Young exclaimed excitement for the area, “This is the right place, drive on.” There is now a statue at this location where this declaration was made with those words inscribed upon it.
The first settlement was started on July 23, 1847 in the Salt Lake Valley. All streams and springs were investigated, irrigation ditches were starting to be dug, and they began planting potatoes and turnips. Five days later, Brigham Young noted the area of where the Salt Lake Temple would be built and presented a city plan to the larger group for their approval.
In the next months, Young would return to Winter Quarters and begin drafting the trips to follow. It is estimated that nearly 2,000 LDS people wintered in the Salt Lake Valley through the winter of 1847, with 25 percent of them being children under the age of eight, and 53 percent being people under the age of 20. Young would make multiple trips from Winter Quarters to Salt Lake City, with each group traveling as they had the first time — dawning the name of the group’s leader and divided into flights of 10 and 50 respectively.