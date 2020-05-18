BLACKFOOT – The deadline for turning in applications for absentee ballots for Idaho’s 2019 primary election is today. With the COVID-19 pandemic, absentee voting is the method for voters to make their voices heard.
The state of Idaho has made it even easier to request an absentee ballot with a few simple questions online. By visiting www.idahovotes.gov, voters can request their absentee ballots or they can fill out the postcard sent out to each registered voter in the state.
The Bingham County elections office is prepared for all of the questions that may come up. They would like to spread awareness of the unprecedented plan surrounding elections this year. There will be no in-person voting. All votes will need to take place through absentee ballots in hopes that it will help in squashing the COVID-19 curve.
In addition to the lack of in-person voting, there will be no early voting either. The county instead has created ways for voters to cast their ballots without standing at the polls. If people are not able to request their ballots through the website and do not receive a postcard from the Secretary of State’s office, they can request one through the county elections office. They will bring the application outside so that people are not forced to try to go inside the courthouse.
Those that request to pick up an absentee ballot application from the county courthouse are asked to drop the application into the dropbox outside the main entrance. This same dropbox may be used to drop ballots into before June 2. All ballots must be postmarked no later than June 2, as this will be the last day that ballots will be accepted.
If studying the candidates is something one would like to do, reading the Chronicle’s past editions or look on www.bcchron.com for more information as well as links to the previous House of Representatives candidates’ public forums. Moreover, sample ballots have been published in last Wednesday’s edition of the Bingham News Chronicle and are available on the Bingham County website.
Upon completion, voters are able to log on to the county website to verify that their ballots have been received and that their vote has been tallied. Updates will be added daily, so check back regularly to verify the ballot has been received.
On the ballots for Bingham County, registered voters will have quite a few choices to make including House seats 31A and 31B, county commissioners, U.S. Senate, and sheriff.
For any questions, contact Danette Miller at the the Bingham County elections office at (208)-782-3164.
The Bingham News Chronicle will be accepting letters to the editor on the election until Friday, May 22.