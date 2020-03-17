It must have been something you ate. Or was it?
Although gastrointestinal troubles — constipation, bloating, heartburn, or diarrhea — are common, they can also be a red flag that something more serious is going on.
Here’s what your symptoms might mean and which demand a prompt visit with your physician.
Constipation
Not drinking enough fluid, being inactive, not eating enough fiber, and taking certain medications.
Call your doctor if you notice blood in your stools, start losing weight without reason, or feel fatigued, which are red flags for colon cancer. Also, call your doctor if constipation is new and unusual for you or has lasted three weeks or more, despite in-home treatment.
Bloating
Most commonly caused by irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS. But it can be a red flag for more serious and rare conditions.
Call your doctor if bloating is affecting your daily activities. Even if it’s not life-threatening, it can affect the quality of your life.
Heartburn
Chronic or severe heartburn is a common symptom of GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease). But a peptic ulcer or gastric or esophageal cancer can cause it, too.
Call your doctor if you’re not getting enough relief from over-the-counter or prescription medications. If you’re only getting partial relief, don’t wait more than two weeks to tell your physician.
Diarrhea
A virus or bacteria from contaminated food can cause diarrhea for one to three days. On the more serious side note, inflammatory bowel disease, colon cancer, or an intestinal blockage can trigger diarrhea and demand the immediate attention of your doctor or an emergency room physician or a visit to an urgent care.
