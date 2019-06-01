BLACKFOOT – Only one of 14 preliminary hearings scheduled Thursday before 7{sup}th{/sup} District Magistrate Judge James Barrett went forward, and at its conclusion the defendant was bound over to District Court.
The attorney for David Ryan Hillman, 45, of Shelley tried to convince the court that because his client’s blood alcohol level tested below the legal limit of .08 for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, he wasn’t guilty of DUI and the charge should be dismissed despite the fact that he drove erratically, ended up knocking down a power pole on U.S. Highway 91, and failed field sobriety tests the night of April 2 when he was arrested.
Defense attorney Justin Oleson said his client had a brain aneurysm for which he since has had surgery, was subject to seizures, and was taking several medications, some of which could have caused his problems.
Despite the fact he tested below the legal limit for DUI, a Bingham County Sheriff’s deputy and an Idaho State Police trooper trained in evaluating impaired motorists both said because he was unable to walk a straight line and held onto the wall when walking at the hospital where he was taken, in their opinions he was too impaired to drive.
The driver who called the police also testified, saying the pickup truck driven by someone later identified as Hillman crossed the center line and almost struck his vehicle.
Following the hearing, Judge Barrett bound Hillman over to District Court where he is to enter a plea before Judge Darren Simpson on June 24. He was continued free on bond.
As he has before, Barrett commented that the state’s burden of proving probable cause is much lower in Magistrate Court than it is in District Court.
In other court business, Tristton Randy Brumfield, 22, Blackfoot, had his initial appearance in Magistrate Court on the felony charge of lewd conduct with a 15-year-old girl. Because he failed to appear for two previously scheduled court dates, he was appointed new counsel and his case was continued to June 6. He was remanded to custody in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Preliminary hearing for Christian A. Rivas, 23, Blackfoot, on charges of battery, domestic violence with traumatic injury in the presence of a child, was continued to June 13 on the motion of his attorney Paul EchoHawk, who said he just got the case and needed time for discovery. EchoHawk asked the court to release Rivas on his own recognizance or alternatively to reduce bail from $50,000 to $10,000 so he could bond out and keep his job. Deputy prosecutor David Cousins objected, saying the injuries inflicted on the victim were severe and that Rivas has continued to violate a no contact order. Barrett denied the motion and remanded Rivas to custody.
Jared H. Sargent, 21, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on a charge of assault or battery on a peace officer and two counts of injury to the jail. He is to enter a plea before District Judge Darren Simpson on June 17.
Tyrel Randy Carmona, 19, Ammon, waived preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of cocaine and is to appear for plea arraignment before District Judge Stevan Thompson on June 12.
Shantel M. Murray, 34, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on charges of possession of a controlled substance and attempting to introduce contraband into the jail. She is to enter a plea before Judge Thompson on June 12.
Juan C. Rosales, 27, Aberdeen, waived preliminary hearing on felony charges of first-degree stalking and possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor charges of domestic violence assault, violating a no contact order and resisting arrest. He was bound over to District Court to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on June 17.
Dylan Tindore, 31, Pocatello, waived preliminary hearing on two counts of burglary and was bound over to District Court to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on June 17. He was released to pretrial services.
Two counts of burglary against Anna Lynn Stacey, 32, Blackfoot, were reduced to two counts of petit theft. She pleaded guilty and was fined $200 plus courts costs, ordered to pay $254 in restitution to Walmart, and sentenced to 180 days in jail. Barrett gave her credit for 14 days served, ordered her to serve 14 days on weekends and held 151 days of the sentence in abeyance.
Sarah Gladys Walters, 31, Idaho Falls, waived preliminary hearing on charges of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was bound over to District Court to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on June 27. Her public defender, Jeromy Pharis, asked the court to release her to pretrial services so she can go back to work and get treatment for a medical problem. Deputy Prosecutor Jason Chandler objected, citing her past history of failure to appear in court and asked that bail be kept at $25,000. Barrett denied Pharis’ motion.
Lamar R. Williams, 28, Pocatello, waived his preliminary hearing on charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was bound over to District Court to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on June 17 and remanded to custody.
Robert Watts, 41, Bristow, Okla., waived preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and was bound over to District Court to enter a plea before Simpson on June 17. He was remanded to custody.
Preliminary hearing for Roni J. Valdez, 23, Blackfoot, on a charge of burglary was continued to June 13 and she was released on her own recognizance.
Wendi A. Maestes, 32, Idaho Falls, waived preliminary hearing on two counts of possession of methamphetamine and is to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on June 17. She was released to Bonneville County Probation.
Rayfield Thomas Philpot, 31, Pocatello, waived preliminary hearing on one count of possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released to pretrial services and is to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on June 17.