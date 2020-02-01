BLACKFOOT – A 35-year-old Blackfoot man who showed up for his preliminary hearing in Bingham Cointy Magistrate Court Thursday with methamphetmine in his system ended up in jail while awaiting his plea arraignment in District Court on Feb. 20.
McKay Porter Casperson had waived his preliminary hearing on three counts of delivery of methamphetamine Thursday when Chief Deputy Prosecutor David Cousin told the court pretrial services had notified him Casperson missed two weeks of check-ins with the service and tested positive for drugs three times. “I move to revoke his pretrial release and set bail at $50,000,” Cousin said.
Casperson’s public defender asked the court to continue him on pretrial release, saying his just found a job and was gaining some stability. Judge Scott Hansen, sitting in for Judge James Barrett, said “We could test you today. If we do, will you be clean?” Casperson answered in the affirmative and went off for the test.
When the test came back positive, Casperson argued on his own behalf against going to jail. “If you put me in jail I will lose my job,” he said, adding a comment about not seeing why he should be sitting in jail when he could be working.
Hansen replied, “My response is you are spreading your disease in our community. You say you don’t know where your next meal is coming from, but you seem to have money for drugs.” When Casperson pressed his argument, Hansen said, “I don’t want to hear any more. Go sit in the jury box.”
Casperson was among 15 people scheduled for Magistrate Court Thursday.
Crystal Dawn Anderson, 23, Shelley, waived preliminary hearing on the charge of possession of methamphetamine. She was bound over to District Court to enter a plea before Judge Stevan Thompson on Feb. 12, and was remanded to custody.
Preliminary hearing for Jerry Jay Johnson, Idaho Falls, on the charges of aggravated assault and being in possession of a deadly weapon while intoxicated was continued to Feb. 13 after Prosecutor Paul Rogers said he had not had any contact with the alleged victim.
Gerardo Padilla Cuevas, 44, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on the charge of burglary and is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Darren Simpson on Feb. 24. He was continued free on bond.
Eduardo Iniquez, 19, Blackfoot, made his initial appearance on the charges of destruction of insured property and using a cell phone to harass or intimidate. He was appointed a public defender and his preliminary hearing was set for Feb. 20. He was continued free on bond.
Junior Rodriguez, no age or address available, waived preliminary hearing on the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. He is set to enter a plea before Judge Darren Simpson on Feb. 24, and was released on his own recognizance.
Esequiel Morales, no age or address available, waived preliminary hearing on charges of domestic battery and resisting arrest and is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Darren Simpson on Feb. 24. A no contact order remains in force and he was continued free on bond.
Following a preliminary hearing at which six witnesses testified, Juan Anthony Escobedo Irwin, 42, Blackfoot, was bound over to District Court on charges of domestic battery and illegal possession of a firearm and is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Feb. 24. He was remanded to custody.
Melissa K. Thompson, no age or address available except Lemhi County, had her preliminary hearing for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia continued to Feb. Feb. 20 and was remanded to custody in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Jorge Jesus Magdaleno, no age or address available, had his preliminary hearing on charges of aggravated battery and resisting arrest continued to Feb. 18. He was remanded to custody in lieu of bail.