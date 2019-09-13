BLACKFOOT – The following persons were among defendants scheduled to appear Thursday before Magistrate Judge James Barrett for preliminary hearing or arraignment on felony charges.
Shaynelle Lee, 26, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on a charge of burglary. She was bound over to District Court to enter a plea before District Judge Darren Simpson on Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. and was continued free on her own recognizance.
Hearing for Johnathan Franklin Jackman, 40, Blackfoot, on one count of trafficking heroin and two counts of possession of a controlled substance -- methamphetamine and hydrocodone -- was continued after his attorney said a plea bargain is being negotiated
April Dawn Ramos, 35, Blackfoot, waived her hearing for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Sept. 30. She was released on her own recognizance to pretrial services.
Raymond Jiminez, 39, Blackfoot, appeared without counsel on a charge of first-degree stalking. Manuel Murdoch was appointed to represent him, and his preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 3. He was continued free on bond.
Colton D. Denning, 25, Blackfoot, was arraigned on two counts of delivery of methamphetamine. Manuel Murdoch was appointed to represent him, and his preliminary hearing was set for Oct. 3. He was continued free on bond.
Brandon E. Brown, 45, waived preliminary hearing on charges of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and misdemeanor injury to a child and driving without privileges. He is set to appear before Judge Steven Thompson to enter a plea on Oct. 9 and was continued free on bond.
Preliminary hearing for Jazmin Alicia Chavez, 22, Blackfoot, for possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of DUI, possession of an open container of alcohol and providing alcohol to a minor was rescheduled to Sept. 26 after her public defender said he had a conflict of interest. Nathan Rivera was appointed to represent her, and she was remanded to custody in lieu of bond.
A charge against Luke J. Ponzo, 31, Pocatello, of burglary was reduced to a misdemeanor and he is scheduled to enter a plea and be sentenced in Magistrate Court on Sept. 18.
Jeffrey Kunz, representing Deborah Marie Pilon, 49, Butte, Mont., waived preliminary hearing on her behalf for possession of methamphetamine and she is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Sept. 30.
Michael Jerome Dalton, 55, Lodi, Calif., had a charge against him of attempted strangulation reduced to misdemeanor battery. He pleaded guilty and was placed on informal probation, sentenced to 90 days in jail with 76 suspended, and assessed $432.50 in fines, costs and fees.