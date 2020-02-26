BLACKFOOT – Eleven defendants appeared Monday in Bingham County 7th District Court to enter pleas to or be sentenced on felony charges, and nine for other issues such as hearings and disposition on probation violations or to check in with 7th District Judge Darren Simpson to report on how they’re doing on probation.
Three were doing so well the judge released them from the obligation of checking in with the court every month.
The following were there for sentencing.
Kaylynn Ray Bell, 26 of Aberdeen, originally charged with harboring a wanted felon, trafficking marijuana, and injury to a child had the charges reduced in a plea agreement that reduced the harboring charge to misdemeanor resisting and obstructing police, the trafficking charge reduced to felony possession of more than three ounces of marijuana, and dismissed injury to a child.
She had been accused of refusing to allow police officers into her home to arrest her fiance on a warrant, telling them he was not in the residence, in the second charge of having six pounds of marijuana in her possession and the third to doing these things in the presence of her child.
After giving Bell a stern lecture, Judge Simpson withheld judgment and placed her on probation to the state for five years on the felony charge of marijuana possession, and one year’s probation to the court on the misdemeanor charge.
At one point during sentencing, Simpson told her “I find your situation scary because you come from a good home and had a normal childhood. It makes me fear for my own daughters. As parents we have no control over our children once they grow up and leave home.”
Sharrell Lynn Baxter, 55, Blackfoot, was granted a withheld judgment and placed on five years’ probation for possession of methamphetamine. She was assessed a total of $1,939.50 in fines, fees and costs, including $500 for the services of a public defender.
Sentencing of Casey Darrin Garritsen, 43, Pocatello, on the charge of trafficking methamphetamine was continued to March 23 at 11:30 a.m. to see whether he is accepted into drug court.
Sentencing of Nummie Tendoy, 29, Blackfoot, for possession of methamphetamine was postponed after she disappeared from the courthouse. Simpson issued a no bail warrant for her arrest.
John Charles Geyer, 23, Idaho Falls, was sentenced to prison for three years fixed and four years indeterminate for possession of methamphetamine in a plea agreement that dismissed a second charge of possession of heroin in exchange for his guilty plea to the first charge. The sentence is to run concurrently with a sentence from Bonneville County. Simpson retained jurisdiction for 365 days, after which Geyer could be placed on probation if the Department of Corrections recommends it. He was fined a total of $1,974,50 in fees and costs and given credit for 145 days spent in the county jail, which the judge said would only apply to the fixed time.
Sentencing of Nicholas Douglas MacArthur, 29, Blackfoot, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and probation violation was continued to March 30 at 10:30 a.m. while he applies for admission to drug court. He was continued free on bond.
Plea arraignment for Junior Rodriguez, 21, Blackfoot, for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon was continued to March 2 when it was learned he is in custody in Power County.
Juan Anthony Escobedo Irwin, 41, Blackfoot, pleaded innocent to possession of a controlled substance being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon, domestic battery and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. His pretrial conference was set for April 3, jury trial for April 28, and he was remanded to custody in lieu of bail.
Gerardo Padilla Cuevas, 34, Idaho Falls, pleaded innocent to burglary. His pretrial conference was set for April 3 and jury trial for April 28, and he was continued free on bond.
Esequiel Morales, 46, Chubbuck, pleaded innocent to domestic battery and resisting arrest. His pretrial conference was set for April 3, and jury trial for April 28. He was continued free on pretrial release.
Floyd Neal Long, 50, Blackfoot, entered an Alford Plea of guilty to rape in a plea bargain with the state that withdraws the enhancement charge of being a persistent violator, takes the possibility of life in prison off the table, and stipulates that the prosecution will not recommend more than a fixed sentence of eight years. Judge Simpson ordered a pre-sentence report and a psycho-sexual evaluation for Long and scheduled sentencing for April 20 at 2:30 p.m.
Long told the court he chose the Alford Plea, which means he doesn’t admit guilt but agrees that the state has sufficient evidence to convict him, because he had been “high” on methamphetamine for a week at the time the alleged crime occurred and didn’t remember anything he did during that time. He was remanded to custody in lieu of bail.