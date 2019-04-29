BLACKFOOT – Twenty persons were scheduled to appear Monday before 7{sup}th{/sup} District Judge Darren for arraignment or sentencing on felony charges, probation review hearings and status conferences on their cases.
Under the terms of a plea agreement, the state dismissed a charge against Joseph Manuel Martinez, 47, of being a persistent violator in exchange for his guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance and a recommendation by the state for a retained jurisdiction sentence by the court.
Following arguments by Martinez’ attorney Manuel Murdoch and Chief Deputy Prosecutor David Cousin, Simpson sentenced the defendant to a term of three years fixed and four years indeterminate, then suspended the sentence and placed him on five years probation.
He ordered Martinez to pay $2,145.50 in fines, court costs and restitution to the county for the costs of his prosecution at the rate of $50 per month beginning on Aug. 17.
Prior to pronouncing sentence, Simpson noted that Martinez had applied for a specialty court and been denied, but Murdoch said he had been reevaluated for problem solving court after the denial and has been accepted into drug court.
When Simpson confirmed the defendant’s acceptance into drug court, Murdoch asked that he not follow the state’s recommendation for a prison sentence. “I believe the problem-solving court is in a better position to help addicts,” he said. “They’re out in the real world where they’re exposed to triggers that cause them to fail and they can learn to deal with them.”
He said Martinez has spent sufficient time in jail to consider his situation and is now motivated to get his life back on track.
Cousin had said he would go along with Murdoch’s recommendation, but believes there should be an underlying sentence of four years fixed since Martinez has already had two retained jurisdiction sentences.
Although the state recommended a sentence of three years fixed and four years indeterminate, Michael T. LaFavor, 26, Independence, Mo., was given a withheld judgment and placed on four years probation on the charge of burglary to which he earlier pleaded guilty in exchange for dismissal of a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was also ordered to pay $2,042 in fines, court costs and restitution and serve 180 days in jail if his probation officer sees fit, and perform 100 hours of community service.
LaFavor’s attorney Manuel Murdoch told the court the charge he pleaded guilty to was LaFavor’s first felony conviction and he believes he can get straight if he gets treatment for drug addiction.
Randy Edwin Gleed, 53, St. Anthony, pleaded innocent to charges of burglary and grand theft. His pretrial conference was scheduled for June 7 and jury trial for June 25. He was remanded to the custody of the Bingham County Sheriff. Simpson noted that the state has also charged Gleed with the enhancement of being a persistent violator. “If you’re found guilty of either of these charges you could be sentenced as a persistent violator,” the judge said, “and the result could be life.”
Brianna Kay Kinghorn, 29, Ogden, Utah, pleaded innocent to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her pretrial conference was scheduled for June 7 and a jury trial for June 25. She was remanded to custody in lieu of bond.
Floyd Neal Long, 49, Blackfoot, pleaded innocent to rape, resisting and obstructing an officer, and being a persistent violator. His pretrial conference was scheduled for July 5 and his jury trial for July 23. He was remanded to custody in lieu of bail.
Adam Ryan Zepeda, 32, Blackfoot, failed to appear to enter a plea to a charge of possession of a controlled substance. His attorney Manuel Murdoch said he hasn’t had contact with Zepeda since his preliminary hearing. Simpson revoked his release, issued a warrant for his arrest, and set bail at $80,000.
Daniel Rizo Rivera, 23, Aberdeen, entered pleas of innocent to aggravated battery and destruction of a telecommunications instrument. His pretrial conference was set for June 7 and his jury trial for June 25. He was continued free on bond.
Arraignment of Richard Milton Harris, 32, Ammon, on a charge of burglary, was continued after his attorney Jeff Kunz told the court he’s in custody in Bonneville County and the jail there had not received the order to transport him to Bingham County.
Kaden Lee Otasua, 20, Hyde Park, Utah, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine under the terms of a plea agreement that dismissed charges of possession of heroin and a misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for July 8. He was remanded to custody in lieu of bail.
Nicholas David McArthur, 38, was continued on probation following a disposition hearing on a charge he violated his probation for possession of a controlled substance. His attorney Jeff Kunz told the court McArthur has been accepted for enrollment in problem solving court on May 13.
David Ray Killam, 37, appeared for review of his probation on a charge of possession of a controlled substance after he failed to appear in court on March 25 and April 8 for probation review. His attorney Nathan Rivera told Simpson Killam didn’t miss court purposely but had been detained at another facility. Simpson released him from custody with orders to report to court for a status review on May 13.
All defendants placed on probation and given time to make monthly payments on fines and court fees are scheduled to appear in court for monthly status reviews, but Simpson told those who appeared Monday that if their payments are current they don’t need to come. However, he said, they will still be scheduled to appear, and if they miss a payment they must come to court to explain the reason. “If you miss a payment and don’t show, a warrant will be issued for your arrest,” Simpson warned.