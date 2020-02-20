BLACKFOOT – Among 11 defendants scheduled to appear before Judge James Barrett for preliminary hearing in Bingham County Magistrate Court Thursday, only two opted to have their hearings, and both were bound over to answer in District Court.
Marian Seneca Hunter, 38, Blackfoot, the man accused of causing a vehicle to crash into a light pole and tear down a section of fence between the courthouse and the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds last month, is scheduled to enter pleas before Judge Stevan Thompson on March 11.
Hunter was bound over on charges of attempted strangulation, aggravated assault by threatening to kill the alleged victim while threatening her with a knife, and one count of malicious injury to property. A second count of malicious injury to property was dismissed by Prosecutor Paul Rogers.
The alleged victim was the only person to testify at Hunter’s hearing. She said the couple had been dating for eight years and living together for three weeks. She said they had been doing methamphetamine and playing games from around 11 p.m. to about 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 22 when Hunter began attacking her after he read something in a notebook of hers that upset him.
Between episodes of hitting and choking her and threatening her with a knife, she said, he cried and threatened to harm or kill himself. She said he eventually got into the passenger’s side of her car and started it. She got into the driver’s side when he told her to because she feared he would back it up into the garage door. She said she drove away with him when ordered because she wanted to get him away from her 10-year-old daughter.
While headed toward the police station at about 45 mph, she said, he not only choked her, but grabbed the steering wheel, causing the car to crash through the fence and hit a light pole, which fell onto the car, totaling it. Hunter was remanded to custody in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Following the second hearing, James Dwayne Norman, 42, Basalt, was bound over to District Court to answer to a charge of fleeing or attempting to elude police.
The only person to testify at his hearing was Cpl. Burkam Burnett from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office. Burnett said he arrested Norman because he fled when he attempted stop him for operating a vehicle without headlights on after dark.
Burnett said he first turned on his overhead lights and then his siren as he chased Norman’s vehicle through residential areas of Shelley at speeds reaching 75 mph. At one point, the officer said, he turned on his spotlight so he could see the driver inside the vehicle and observed Norman had climbed over the console and was steering from the passenger seat.
Barrett denied a motion from Norman’s public defender Brianna Rosier to reduce bail for her client or release him to pretrial services. He was remanded to custody in lieu of $75,000 bail.
Ralyn Piper, the Fort Hall woman accused of breaking into a home on North Stout Street and beating the 94-year-old woman who lives there, waived preliminary hearing on felony charges of aggravated battery and burglary, and misdemeanor charges of malicious injury to property and resisting arrest. She is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Darren Simpson on March 9 at 1 p.m.
Kirby Allison Delozier, 33, Pocatello, had her preliminary hearing on charges of illegal possession of oxycodone and possession of drug paraphernalia continued to March 5 while she obtains counsel. She was remanded to custody in lieu of bail.
A preliminary hearing for Tyson Alexander Carnahan, 31, Shelley, on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery was scheduled for March 4 after a competency evaluation shows he can assist in his defense. He was released on his own recognizance to Bonneville County.
Eduardo A. Iniguez, 19, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on a charge of destroying insured property. He is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on March 9 at 1 p.m., and was continued free on bond.
Melissa K. Thompson, waived preliminary hearing on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and is set to enter pleas before Judge Simpson on March 9. Her public defender’s motion that she be released to pretrial services was denied and she was remanded to custody.
Preliminary hearing for Angelo Lewis Garcia, 25, Blackfoot on a charge of domestic battery was continued to March 11 and he was continued free on bail.
Preliminary hearing for Joseph Gino Giannini, 44, Blackfoot, on three counts of delivering a controlled substance to a confidential informant was continued to March 12 while the prosecutor reviews evidence.
Preliminary hearing for Jerry Lee Scott, 70, Blackfoot, on charges of child molestation and using a cell phone to search for child pornography, was continued to March 5 to give the prosecutor time to consult with the alleged victim. He was denied a reduction in bail or release to pretrial services