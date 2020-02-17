BLACKFOOT – Thirteen defendants appeared Thursday before Magistrate Judge James Barrett on felony charges, 12 for preliminary hearing and one for arraignment.
Reva A Thornton, 36, Idaho Falls, waived her hearing on charges of bringing contraband into the jail, possession of methamphetamine, and delivery of methamphetamine. She is scheduled to enter pleas before District Judge Darren Simpson on March 2 and was remanded to custody in lieu of bail.
James Dwayne Norman, 42, Basalt, waived his hearing on the charge of possession of methamphetamine and is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on March 2. He was remanded to custody in lieu of bail.
The charge of burglary against Shaynelle Lee, 37, Pocatello, was reduced on the motion of
Deputy Prosecutor Jason Chandler to petit theft. She pleaded guilty and was fined $200 plus $57.50 court costs, ordered to reimburse Bingham County $75 for the services of public defender and pay restitution.
Chandler told the court Lee’s crime had been part of a “group effort,” in which Lee and three other defendants entered the Blackfoot Walmart and selected items to steal. He said they then divided them up and attempted to leave the store but were caught at the door. He said the amount of restitution was divided amongst them, with Lee’s share $30.54. In addition, Barrett sentenced her to 90 days in jail then suspended 74 days, gave her credit for nine days served and remaining seven to be served on weekends.
Bobby Lee Henderson, 38, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on the charge of forgery for attempting to cash a forged check at a local credit union. His public defender David Cannon told the court he has been doing well with his release to Pretrial Services and asked that he be released on his own recognizance. The motion was granted after he underwent urinalysis for drugs and tested clean. Henderson’s second scheduled preliminary hearing on charges of burglary and petit theft was rescheduled to Feb. 27 after his public defender withdrew because of a conflict of interest and a new one was appointed.
Preliminary hearing for Shayla Nicole Henderson, 31, Blackfoot, was rescheduled to Feb. 27 after her public defender withdrew and a new one was appointed. She was continued free on her own recognizance.
Preliminary hearing for James R. McCurry, 45, Idaho Falls, on the charge of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substance was rescheduled to March 10 and he was continued free on his own recognizance.
Anthony M. Flores, 23, Idaho Falls, waived preliminary hearing on charges of trafficking heroin and possession of methamphetamine and cocaine. He is scheduled to enter a pea before Judge Simpson March 2. He was continued on release to Pretrial Services.
Bryan C. Amos, 32, Blackfoot, waived his preliminary hearing on the charge of burglary and is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on March 2. He was continued free on bond.
Preliminary hearing for Jerry Johnson, 24, Blackfoot, on the charges of aggravated assault and possession of a concealed weapon while under the influence of an intoxicant was continued to Feb. 26.
Preliminary hearing for Benjamin J. Fletcher, 42, American Falls, was canceled after his attorney said his competency to assist in his own defense is questionable due to a serious brain injury and asked for evaluation of his condition.
Preliminary hearing for Erik Saucedo, Blackfoot, on the charge of assault and battery on police was canceled and he was remanded to custody with a status conference scheduled for April 23.
Jose E. Aleman-Echevarria, 34, Idaho Falls, waived preliminary hearing on the charge of possession of methamphetamine and is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Steven Thompson in District Court on March 11. He was remanded to custody.