BLACKFOOT — Two of three defendants charged with felony crimes made their initial appearances Thursday before 7th District Magistrate Judge James Barrett Jr.
Andrea Lynne Fisher, 50, of Shelley, had her preliminary hearing on three counts of possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, fentanyl and hydrocodone — two misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and ecstasy and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, scheduled for Aug. 15. Public defender Nathan Rivera was appointed to represent her, and she was continued free on her own recognizance with orders to report to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office for booking.
Preliminary hearing for Michelle Rene Descharme, 48, Rupert, on felony charges of burglary and forgery, was scheduled for Aug. 15 and she was continued free on her own recognizance. Descharme is accused of attempting to pass a forged check at Ridley’s Market in Blackfoot. She was ordered to report to the sheriff’s office for booking following court.
Initial appearance of Jon Curtis May, 38, Burley, on charges of burglary and forgery was continued to Aug. 7 after deputy prosecutor Jason Chandler told the court May is in custody in another jurisdiction. He asked that the court issue a warrant to ensure that May is transported to Bingham County when he’s released. Bail on the warrant was set at $5,000.
Zachary Nathan Anderson had his preliminary hearing on charges of felony robbery and misdemeanor domestic violence battery continued to Aug. 7, after public defender Jeffrey Kunz said he plans to change his plea and be sentenced after the charge is reduced by a plea bargain. Kunz said Anderson was requesting that his no-contact order be lifted so he could see his child. Chief deputy prosecutor David Cousin responded that the victim wants the order left in place, but agrees that it should be amended to allow him to see his child with a third party facilitating.
Zandra Brunette, 35, Pocatello, waived preliminary hearing on two counts of burglary and fraudulent use of a credit card. She was bound over to District Court to enter a plea before Judge Stevan Thompson on Aug. 14. Prosecutor Paul Rogers told the court Brunette has an arrest warrant out of Bannock County, and she was released on her own recognizance to report to Bannock County probation.
Helen R. Gericke, 35, Pocatello, waived preliminary hearing on charges of possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Darren Simpson on Aug. 5. She was released to Bonneville County Probation.
Preliminary hearing for Elliot Lyle Johnnie, 63, Blackfoot, on charges of assault and battery on a police officer was canceled when the charge was reduced to a misdemeanor. He entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to 300 days in jail with 274 days to be served at the discretion of the court, and credit for 16 days served, and placed on one year of formal probation. Johnnie was also fined $104 plus court costs, ordered to reimburse the county $75 for the cost of his public defender, and pay a $60 probation fee.
Preliminary hearing for Daniel Todd Haworth, 44, Salt Lake City, for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and malicious destruction of property was continued to Aug. 8.
Andrew Thomas Reed, 35, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on a charge of attempted strangulation. He is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Aug. 5.
Preliminary hearing for Daniel Mendoza, 22, Idaho Falls, on a charge of domestic battery strangulation was continued to Aug. 8 after Cousin told the court he’s in jail in another jurisdiction.
Preliminary hearing for Andrew R. Young was continued to Aug. 8 after Cousin told the court he also is in jail in another jurisdiction.