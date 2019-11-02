BLACKFOOT — The following defendants were scheduled to appear on felony charges before 7th District Magistrate Judge James Barrett Thursday for preliminary hearings or to have one scheduled.
Christine Elise Haven Riley, 41, Idaho Falls, waived preliminary hearing on charges of trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor and petit theft for allegedly stealing a gaming machine voucher from another person at the Fort Hall Casino.
Kaden A. Howell,32, Ammon, waived his hearing on charges of assault and battery on a Shelley police officer and misdemeanor resisting arrest in a plea agreement with the state that dismisses the misdemeanor in exchange for his guilty plea to the felony. He is scheduled to enter a plea before District Judge Darren Simpson on Nov. 18 and was released on his own recognizance to pretrial services.
Lenet A. Fellows, 34, Fort Hall, failed to appear for preliminary hearing on charges of burglary and principal to burglary for aiding in the theft of beer from the Short Stop in Blackfoot, malicious injury to property for allegedly backing into a police vehicle, reckless driving on residential streets in Blackfoot, and misdemeanor leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Her hearing was continued to Nov. 14, at which time, Barrett said, a warrant would be issued for non-appearance. Fellows was arrested by Pocatello police Thursday morning while driving a stolen car that was involved in an accident. According to the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, she was arraigned Friday on charges of grand theft, eluding police, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and is being held in the Bannock County Jail.
Victoria Marie O’Haro, 47, Atomic City, waived preliminary hearing on the charge of principal to grand theft and is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Darren Simpson on Nov. 18. She was continued free on her own recognizance.
Sally E. Ovard, 31, Irwin, waived preliminary hearing on two counts of possession of a controlled substance — heroin and methamphetamine. She is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Dec. 18 and was continued free on bond.
Preliminary hearing for Trent R. Hardy, 38, Blackfoot, on the charge of burglary, was continued to Nov. 14 while his public defender Brianna Rosier reviews evidence against him. He was remanded to custody in lieu of bail.
Preliminary hearing for Jon Ryan Brown, 33, Rexburg, on charges of possession of amphetamine and drug paraphernalia, was canceled when the charge was dismissed without prejudice on the motion of the prosecutor.
Juan Cruz Chavez, 20, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on charges of aggravated battery for allegedly shooting a man in the leg with a handgun and possession of methamphetamine. He is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Nov. 18 and was remanded to custody in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Preliminary hearing for Kelsey A. Bear, 26, Fort Hall, on charges of burglary and aggravated battery, was continued to Nov. 21 at the request of her public defender Jeromy Pharis, who said he is new to the case and needs time to review the evidence. Bear is accused of entering a mobile home and hitting its occupant in the face, causing a cut above the eyebrow. She was released on her own recognizance to pretrial services.
Under the terms of a plea agreement with the state, Paul Villalobos, 30, Pocatello, waived preliminary hearing on the charge of aggravated assault and agreed to plead guilty to the charge before Judge Simpson on Nov. 18. A no-contact order with the victim is in place and he was released on his own recognizance to pretrial services. He is accused of threatening a woman with a knife.
Joseph Allan Prain, 34, Ammon, waived his preliminary hearing on the charge of grand theft by receiving or possessing stolen property, a checkbook. He was remanded to custody and scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Nov. 5.
A warrant was issued for the arrest of Richard Tyler Leyba, 24, Blackfoot, when he failed to show up for his initial appearance on charges of burglary and grand theft. Deputy Prosecutor Chandler said a summons issued for Leyba to appear on the charges was returned undelivered. Barrett said he would set bail at $10,000 to ensure he is found.