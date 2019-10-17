BLACKFOOT – Ten defendants charged with felony crimes were scheduled for preliminary hearings and one for initial appearance in 7th District Magistrate Court Thursday.
Atomic City area resident Blake Landon Lyle, 59, made his first appearance on a grand theft charge that was dismissed without prejudice following a preliminary hearing in August, then refiled by Bingham County Prosecutor Paul Rogers. Judge James Barrett Jr., scheduled Lyle’s preliminary hearing on the refiled charge for Oct. 31 at 8:30 a.m., and he was released on his own recognizance.
The only preliminary hearing to proceed Thursday was for April Dann Earl, 37, Blackfoot, on the charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Probation officer Kasey Champion testified that she was asked to collect a sample from Earl when she reported to the probation department for a routine urinalysis on Oct. 3. She said when the sample tested positive for methamphetamine, Earl said it was because of medication she was taking.
When she told Earl medications don’t test positive for meth, she became upset, Champion said. When the attending police officer told her to pat the defendant down, Earl told her she had something in her brassiere, Champion said, then pulled out a bag containing a substance that proved to be methamphetamine.
At the conclusion of the hearing, Judge Barrett bound Earl over to District Court, where she is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Darren Simpson on Oct. 28. She was continued free on bond.
At the request of her attorney Allen Browning, preliminary hearing for Luanne R. Scoresby, 65, Firth, on the charge of grand theft by withholding money from its rightful owner was continued to Oct. 31. Browning said he has only had copies of documents related to the charges for one day and needs time to study them. Scoresby was continued free on her own recognizance.
Jonathan Piersol, 45, Idaho Falls, waived preliminary hearing on the charge of grand theft. He is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Nov. 4.
Preliminary hearing for Richard Steven Jansen, 58, Blackfoot, on charges of aggravated assault with intent to do great bodily harm and disturbing the peace was canceled when the case was dismissed without prejudice on the motion of Deputy Prosecutor Jason Chandler, who said he needs more time to investigate the charges.
John Charles Geyer, 33, Idaho Falls, waived preliminary hearing on two counts of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and heroin. He was remanded to custody in lieu of bail and is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Oct. 28.
Preliminary hearing for Joseph Allan Prain, 34, Ammon, on charge of grand theft by possessing or receiving stolen property was continued to Oct. 31 after Deputy Prosecutor Jason Chandler said he was having trouble getting witnesses to court.
Preliminary hearing for Sally E. Ovard, 31, Irwin, on two counts of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia was continued to Oct. 31 because her attorney wasn’t ready to proceed.
Matthew Lee Phillips, 28, Idaho Falls, waived preliminary hearing on charges of possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is set to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Oct. 28 and was remanded to custody in lieu of bail.
Patrick Ellis Archuleta, 54, Fort Hall, waived preliminary hearing on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after his public defender Manuel Murdoch told the court he plans to plead guilty to the felony charge under a plea bargain with the state that dismisses the misdemeanor paraphernalia charge and will recommend a retained jurisdiction sentence, or probation if he’s accepted by a specialty court. He is set to enter a plea before Judge Stevan Thompson on Nov. 13 and was continued free on bail.
Colton David Denning, 35, Blackfoot, waived the time limit on his statutory right to have a preliminary hearing within 14 days and it was rescheduled for Oct. 31.
Judge Barrett warned the attorneys and prosecutors that the preliminary hearings that were continued Thursday will proceed on the dates scheduled whether the participants are ready or not.