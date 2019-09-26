BLACKFOOT – The only two defendants among 11 appearing in Bingham County Magistrate Court Thursday who opted for a preliminary hearing were bound over to District Court at their conclusion.
Kaylynn Rae Bell, 26, is scheduled to enter a plea before District Judge Darren Simpson on Oct. 21 to a charge of harboring a wanted felon, and misdemeanor injury to a child.
She is accused of denying to police that a man named Trevor Elmore, wanted on a felony warrant out of Florida, was in her house, and of refusing to allow officers into her house to arrest or search for him on Sept. 14.
Two members of the Aberdeen Police Department testified during her hearing that they went to her house looking for Elmore on a tip after receiving a copy of the fugitive warrant from American Falls police, but Bell would not come out of her house or let them enter and said she didn’t know the wanted man.
Sgt. Delwyn Wheeler testified that he had seen Elmore inside the house through an open doorway and that’s how he knew he was inside.
Bell’s public defender, Jeffery Kunz, argued that no one ever showed her a copy of the warrant or their credentials proving they were members of law enforcement. Wheeler said he was in uniform and identified himself as a policeman.
According to the complaint, the misdemeanor charge of injury to a child resulted because Bell was holding her baby during a standoff with police.
Judge James Barrett ruled there was sufficient evidence to meet the probable cause standard required in magistrate court. On the motion of Kunz, and with no objection from the prosecution, Bell was released on her own recognizance because she has a job in another town. The court ordered that she have no contact with Elmore.
Following his preliminary hearing, Carlos Sandoval, 39, Aberdeen, was bound over to District Court on a felony charge of domestic battery with traumatic injury for allegedly punching the victim in the face, and committing the crime in the presence of children, a misdemeanor.
Aberdeen Police Sgt. David Mack, who responded to the domestic violence call, testified that Sandoval told him he was attacked by the alleged victim and knocked to the floor, and that he punched her in the face when he was unable to get her off him.
Sandoval’s public defender Nathan Rivera argued that the probable cause affidavit doesn’t say that his client punched the victim in the face, only that he pushed her to the floor.
Mack said he filed that report as an addendum and it apparently didn’t make it to court.
Sandoval is scheduled to enter a plea to the charges before Judge Stevan Thompson on Oct. 23. He was continued free on $1,000 surety bond.
In other court business, Johnathan F. Jackman waived his preliminary hearing and is to appear before Judge Simpson to enter pleas on Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. to two counts of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of heroin. His attorney Richard Blok said the guilty pleas are the result of an agreement with the state that amended the heroin charge from trafficking to possession and comes with agreement by the state that the sentences run concurrently and a recommendation that he receive a retained jurisdiction sentence.
Jonathan R. Piersol, 45, Idaho Falls, had his preliminary hearing on the charge of grand theft continued to Oct. 17.
Kaleena Marie Griffey, 32, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on the charge of possession of methamphetamine and is set to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Oct. 21. She was remanded to custody in lieu of $4,000 bail.
Preliminary hearing for Jazmin Alicia Chavez, 22, Blackfoot, was canceled when her charge of possession of methamphetamine was dismissed. She will enter a plea to possession of drug paraphernalia in misdemeanor court.
KC Joe Coffey, 27, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on charges of attempted strangulation, malicious injury to property and resisting arrest. He is scheduled to enter pleas to the charges before Judge Simpson on Oct. 28 and was continued free on $5,000 surety bond.
Jon Curtis May, 38, Burley, waived preliminary hearing on charges of burglary and forgery. He is to enter pleas before Judge Simpson on Oct. 21 and was remanded to custody in lieu of bail.
Preliminary hearing for Jonnine Lisa Sittre, 54, Pocatello, for possession of methamphetamine, was continued to Oct. 10 after her public defender Manuel Murdoch said she needs new counsel because he has a conflict of interest. She was remanded to custody in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Alberto Tafoya, 23, Blackfoot, waived his hearing on charges of possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest. He is set to enter pleas before Judge Simpson on Oct. 21 and was remanded to custody in lieu of bail.
Preliminary hearing for Daniel D. Duffin, 43, Hoodsport, Wash., for possession of methamphetamine was canceled when the charge was dismissed. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and was assessed a total of $1,097.50 in fines, fees and court costs. He was also sentenced to 90 days in jail with 77 suspended and credit for 13 days served, and placed on six months of informal probation.