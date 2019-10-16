BLACKFOOT – Five defendants entered pleas before 7th District Judge Darren Simpson Monday to felony charges, four of them changing previously entered innocent pleas to guilty
Alejandro Mateo, 20, Blackfoot, changed his plea of innocent to lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16 to guilty. His guilty plea resulted from a plea bargain with the state in which a second count of lewd conduct with a minor was dismissed and the prosecutor agreed to concur with the recommendation of the pre-sentence investigator on sentencing.
A pre-sentence investigation with substance abuse and psycho-sexual evaluations included was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 23. He was remanded to custody in lieu of bail. Mateo is accused of having sexual relations with a 14-year-old girl in an ongoing affair.
Rayfield Thomas Philpot, 33, Pocatello, changed his plea of innocent to possession of heroin to guilty in a plea agreement that says the state will recommend he receive a retained jurisdiction sentence. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 9 and he was released to Bannock County Probation on an unadjudicated case in that jurisdiction. Simpson said the court will use the same pre-sentence report that is being prepared in Bannock County.
Daniel Oliver Bartell, 32, Blackfoot, failed to appear to enter a plea to three counts of possession of methamphetamine. His scheduled jury trial was vacated, his own recognizance release to pretrial services was revoked and a warrant issued for his arrest with $20,000 bail.
Veronica Beatrice Reynoso, 33, Pocatello, pleaded innocent to trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her pretrial conference was set for Dec. 6 and jury trial for Dec. 17. She was continued free on bail.
April Dawn Ramos, 35, Blackfoot, failed to appear for a hearing on a motion to revoke her release to pretrial services on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her own recognizance release was revoked and a warrant was issued for her arrest with bail set at $20,000.