BLACKFOOT – Two of the defendants scheduled for sentencing in Bingham County 7th District Court Monday had jurisdiction over their prison sentences retained, known as a “rider,” by Judge Darren Simpson and could end up with probation.
They were among 22 people scheduled to appear before the court for reasons ranging from status conferences on their cases to probation violation hearings and entering pleas to felony charges.
Charles Sherman Hungerford, 55, Blackfoot, was sentenced to prison for two years fixed and five years indeterminate for possession of methamphetamine in a plea bargain that dismissed the enhancement charge of being a persistent violator. Judge Simpson retained jurisdiction for 364 days, after which time Hungerford could be placed on probation if the Department of Corrections recommends it.
Hungerford pleaded for probation, saying he doesn’t have a driver’s license so wasn’t driving the car where the meth was found and didn’t know it was there. He has always worked, the defendant said, and wants to live a normal life. Chief Deputy Prosecutor David Cousin said Hungerford has credibility and honesty issues and a long criminal history in several states, including probation violations in two of them.
In sentencing Hungerford, Judge Simpson pointed out this is his second retained jurisdiction and his seventh felony conviction. “You make bad decisions and you choose to hang out with bad people,” he said. The defendant was assessed $1,550 in fines, fees, and court costs.
Although he made an eloquent plea for probation, Joel Jodylee McDonald, 33, Blackfoot, was sentenced to prison for three years fixed and four years indeterminate for felony driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, assessed $1,750 in fines, fees, and court costs, and had his driver’s license suspended for two years from the date of his release from prison.
Judge Simpson retained jurisdiction for 365 days, telling the defendant, “You say all the right things, so why didn’t you do these things before you got into trouble? The problem is you were not accepted into any of the specialty courts and I can’t just order you in. You need the structure of a retained jurisdiction.” The judge noted that McDonald has already had one rider but that the program offered under it has changed substantially since then.
Sentencing of Sally Ovard, 31. Irwin, on charges of possession of a controlled substance was continued to April 2 because a pre-sentence report had not been completed.
Daniel Oliver Bartell 32, Blackfoot, was sentenced for possession of a controlled substance.
Bobby Lee Henderson, 38, Blackfoot, pleaded innocent to the charge of forgery. His pretrial conference, a function at which things like the status of a case are determined and plea agreements are considered, was scheduled for June 5 with jury trial for June 23. Henderson is accused of cashing a $350 check made out to him but belonging to another person.
Trinity AJ Duncan, 21, Basalt, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine in a plea agreement that dismissed one count of possession of the illegal drug Ecstasy and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A pre-sentence report was ordered and sentencing scheduled for April 20. He was remanded to custody in lieu of bail.
James Dwayne Norman, 42, Basalt, pleaded innocent to fleeing or attempting to elude officers and possession of methamphetamine. A pretrial conference was set for May 1 and jury trial for May 26. He was remanded to custody in lieu of bail.
Bryan C. Amos, 32, Blackfoot, pleaded innocent to burglary. A pretrial conference was set for May 1 and jury trial for May 26, but his public defender Brianna Rosier said a change of plea is being considered. He was remanded to custody.
Anthony J. Flores , 23, Idaho Falls, failed to appear to enter a plea to charges of trafficking heroin and possession of a controlled substance. His release to pretrial services was revoked and a warrant issued for his arrest with bail set at $50,000.
Reva J. Thornton, 26, Blackfoot, pleaded innocent to charges of bringing contraband into the county jail, delivery of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of methamphetamine. Her pretrial conference was set for May 1 and jury trial for May 26. A status conference was scheduled for April 3 and she was remanded to custody in lieu of bail.
Junior Rodriguez, 21, Blackfoot, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for April 20 at 4 p.m. When asked by Judge Simpson what he had done that made him guilty, Rodriguez replied that he was riding in a borrowed car, a car that the owner loans to several people, and the firearm was already there. At that point, Judge Simpson told him he should not plead guilty if he is not because it would make him also guilty of violating his probation on a previous charge that made him a convicted felon. His public defender James Archibald told the court he had also informed his client of that, but Rodriguez still chose to plead guilty anyway.