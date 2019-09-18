BLACKFOOT – Twenty defendants charged with felony crimes were scheduled to appear Monday or Tuesday before District Judge Darren Simpson, but only four were there for sentencing on crimes for which they pleaded guilty.
Jose Jesus Gonzalez, 40, Blackfoot, was sentenced to prison for two years fixed and three years indeterminate and assessed a total of $1945.50 in fines, fees and court costs for fleeing or attempting to elude police and two counts of assault and battery on a police officer. His driver’s license was suspended for two years and he was given credit for 153 days served in the county jail. The sentence is to run concurrently with a sentence from Bonneville County.
Michael Anthony Gonzales, 60, Pocatello, was sentenced to prison for three years fixed and four years indeterminate for possession of methamphetamine in a plea bargain with the state that dismissed misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Judge Simpson retained jurisdiction over Gonzales for 365 days, after which he could be placed on probation if the Department of Corrections recommends it. He was assessed a total of $1,885.50 in fines, fees and costs, and given credit for 98 days served in the county jail.
LaDean J. Buckskin, 39, Fort Hall, was sentenced to prison for three years fixed and four years indeterminate for possession of methamphetamine, a charge to which she pleaded guilty in a plea bargain with the prosecutor that dismissed a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and a felony being a persistent violator. Judge Simpson suspended the sentence and placed Buckskin on probation for five years. She was assessed a total of $1945.50 in fines, fees and costs.
Chase Kendell Bolgen, 39, Blackfoot, was given a withheld judgment on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He was assessed a total of $2,090.50 in fines, fees and costs, placed on probation for six years, had his driver’s license suspended for one year and must serve 30 days in jail by Dec. 31.
Kourtney Arriwite, 21, Pocatello, pleaded innocent to burglary. Her pretrial conference was set for Nov 1, and jury trial for Nov. 26.
Rachel K. Osborne, 46, Blackfoot, pleaded innocent to burglary. Her pretrial conference was set for Nov. 1 and jury trial for Nov. 11.
Francisca M. Matsaw, 30, Blackfoot, pleaded innocent to burglary. Her pretrial conference was set for Nov. 1 and jury trial for Nov. 11.