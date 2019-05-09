BLACKFOOT – Eight persons were scheduled for preliminary hearings on felony charges Thursday before 7th District Magistrate Judge James Barrett Jr., but none took place. Five defendants waived their hearings, one was canceled, one was continued, and one failed to appear.
Adam C. Tanner, 19, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on charges of burglary, grand theft, and possession of a controlled substance and was bound over to District Court where, his attorney Nathan Rivera said, he plans to change his plea to guilty. He was released to pretrial services and is scheduled to enter a plea before District Judge Darren Simpson on June 3.
Kenneth Tyrone Brock, 56, Idaho Falls, failed to appear for preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine. His attorney, Nathan Rivera, said he has not been able to contact his client. Judge Barrett issued a warrant for Brock’s arrest and set bail at $30,000.
Kassie Elizabeth-Ann Stevenson Dickson, 22, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, heroin and methamphetamine. Her attorney, Manuel Murdoch, said the state plans to dismiss one of the charges in exchange for a guilty plea to the other. He said she has applied for admittance to problem solving court and asked that she be released to pretrial services. Deputy Prosecutor David Cousin objected based on her past history, and Barrett denied the request. She was bound over to District Court to enter a plea before 7th District Judge Stevan Thompson on May 22.
Preliminary hearing for Antonio Dominic Diodato, 32, Shelley, on a charge of injury to a child was canceled after his attorney, Manuel Murdoch, said the state plans to reduce the charge to misdemeanor injury to a child. Barrett scheduled a pretrial conference for June 4, and said a no contact order will remain in place. Diodato was continued free on bond.
Christopher Joseph Dusenbery, 19, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on charges of burglary and two counts of grand theft. He was bound over to District Court where he is to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on June 3. Judge Barrett ordered him released to pretrial services.
Monroe Monte Farmer, 36, Pocatello, waived preliminary hearing on charges of burglary, fleeing or eluding an officer, and assault and battery on an officer and was bound over to District Court. He was continued in custody and is scheduled to appear before Judge Simpson to enter a plea on June 3.
Kyrie Dawn Fisher, 31, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and was bound over to District Court to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on June 3. She was continued free on bond.
Anna Lynn Stacey, 32, Blackfoot, had her preliminary hearing continued to May 30 after her attorney, Manuel Murdoch, said the state plans to amend the charges of burglary against her to petit theft. She was released on her own recognizance.