BLACKFOOT – Eleven defendants were scheduled to appear for preliminary hearing on felony crimes Thursday before Magistrate Judge James Barrett, six of them charged with possession of methamphetamine.
The only hearing that went forward was for Albert Lewis Groesbeck, 53, Blackfoot, charged with possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and he was bound over to District Court at its conclusion. He was remanded to custody and is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Darren Simpson on Dec. 2.
Probation officer Russell Waite testified that Groesbeck was arrested after the probation department was notified by a Blackfoot firefighter that he saw drug paraphernalia in his bedroom when they went to his residence to check on a suspected carbon monoxide lead.
He went to Groesbeck’s residence accompanied by two detectives, and during a search of his bedroom they found meth pipes and meth in a baggie, Waite said.
Reva Thornton, 25, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on two counts of possession of a controlled substance -- methamphetamine and heroin -- grand theft of a Nissan pickup, resisting and obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. She was released to pretrial services.
Sharrell Lynn Baxter, 55, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing and is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Dec. 2. Her public defender Manuel Murdoch, said in exchange for her guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine, in accordance with the terms of a plea agreement the state will not oppose her release to pretrial services and recommend probation at time of sentencing. Deputy Prosecutor Jason Chandler said the agreement is contingent upon whether she’s successful during her release.
April Dawn Ramos, 35, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing and was bound over to District Court where, under the terms of a plea agreement, she will plead guilty to possession of methamphetamine and the state will dismiss misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and recommend no more than a retained jurisdiction sentence. Her bail amount was reduced from $20,000 to $10,000 and she is to appear before Judge Simpson on Dec. 2.
Robert Lee Crotteau, 51, no address listed, waived preliminary hearing on the charge of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was released to pretrial services and is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Dec. 2.
Joseph Gino Giannini, 44, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on the charge of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Dec. 2. He was continued free on his own recognizance.
Preliminary hearing for Blake Landon Lyle, Atomic City, on the charge of grand theft was continued to Dec. 5 on the motion of Chandler, who said some of the state’s witnesses were unavailable. Lyle’s attorney Jeromy Pharis objected, saying the state had already had one continuance and the defendant wanted to proceed. Judge Barrett asked Pharis whether he had been granted a continuance upon request. When he replied in the affirmative, Barrett responded that it was the state’s turn. Lyle was continued free on bond.
Preliminary hearing for Victoria Marie O’Haro,47, Atomic City, charged with grand theft and principal to grand theft in the same case as Lyle, was also continued to Dec. 5 and she also was continued free on bond.
Joel Jodee McDonald Jr., 34, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Dec. 1 and was remanded to custody.
Trent R. Hardy, 37, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on the charge of burglary. He is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Stevan Thompson on Dec. 11 and was continued free on bond.
Lenet A. Fellows , 34, Fort Hall, failed to appear for preliminary hearing on charges of malicious injury to property, reckless driving and failure to stop at the scene of an accident. Her public defender James Archibald said she’s in custody in Bannock County. Chandler requested that a warrant be issued for her arrest in case she’s released from that jurisdiction so she’ll be held for Bingham County. Bail was set at $50,000.