BLACKFOOT – Four out of seven defendants charged with felony crimes waived their preliminary hearings Thursday before 7th District Magistrate Judge James Barrett and were bound over to District Court.
Colleen Liljenquist, 48, Blackfoot, waived her hearing on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Stevan Thompson on Aug. 28.
Preliminary hearing for KC Joe Coffey, charged with attempted strangulation and resisting arrest, was continued to Sept. 9, to give his attorney Nick Nielson time to review the information. Nick Nielson said he just received the case and needs time to familiarize himself with it before advising his client. Coffey was continued free on $25,000 bond.
Casey Allen Green, 44, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on charges of forgery, burglary, and grand theft by receiving or disposing of stolen property. He is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Darren Simpson on Sept. 9. He was remanded to custody on a parole violation hold.
Cody Wayne Elrod, 31, Pocatello, failed to appear for preliminary hearing on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. His own recognizance release to pretrial services was rescinded and a warrant was issued for his arrest with bail set at $50,000.
Andrea Lynne Fisher, 40, Shelley, waived preliminary hearing on three counts of possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, fentanyl, and hydrocodone; two misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana; and six misdemeanor counts of possession of MDMA, known as Ecstasy. She was continued free and is scheduled to enter pleas before Judge Simpson on Sept. 9.
Preliminary hearing for Stefan Luke Lewis, 26, Blackfoot, was continued to Sept. 5 to give him time to hire an attorney. He was continued free on bond.
Michelle Rene Descharme, 38, Rupert, filed a written waiver of her preliminary hearing on charges of forgery and burglary. She is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Thompson on Aug. 28.
Preliminary hearing for Kenneth Tyrone Brock, 56, Idaho Falls, for possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor resisting arrest and malicious injury to property was continued to Aug. 29. He was continued free on bond.