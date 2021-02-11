BLACKFOOT – Now that the bond has passed for the Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency (BURA) and the projects that were patiently waiting in the wings have been given the thumbs up to move forward, demolition has begun at the old M&H Office Supply building on W. Bridge Street. The location sports quite a history, dating back to the early 1900s, and has character as well.
The future home of Get Found First, led and owned by Michael Johnson and Katie Harris, needs substantial renovations before opening the doors to everyone and will bring more life to the slowly gentrified downtown Blackfoot area. The building, however, is not new to seeing new faces and tenants as it first served as the Blackfoot Mercantile. People of the community were able to sell their home-grown goods to the mercantile in exchange for tokens (similar to in-store credit) that could be used for the purchase of goods from someone else, or could be saved for purchase of items that were shipped into the area on the train.
The ironwork that serves as the form and skeleton of the building was forged by the same company that crafted the pieces that form the silver bridge on W. Bridge Street. Markers of the ironwork company are still clearly visible on the girders that support the roof. Adding to the uniqueness of the building is the original brick from when it was built. Johnson had expressed hope of restoring the brick to its original form, but has since discovered that it has been concreted over and only a few small sections of brick are visible currently. Furthermore, the old boiler from 1917 remains in the basement but has since been walled off because it is inoperable at this point.
On the outside of the building sports a plaque that does not provide even a glimpse into the history of the building, but only indicates the many phases that it has transformed through, including the 10-year span of being a ZCMI, brought to Blackfoot by the LDS Church. It later changed faces again, becoming the seventh JCPenney retail location in the country, starting in Kemmerer, Wyo., and moving to Montpelier to build its second location. The history that surrounds the building is as mystifying as intriguing. Now, after the many faces for the Blackfoot Mercantile to M&H Office Supply, it will now be the home of Get Found First.
Get Found First went before BURA in the second half of 2020 requesting grant funds to help with blight, economic development, and facade upgrades to the building which totaled over $500,000; the entire project plus the acquisition of the building will range between $1.5 and $2 million by completion. Vice President of GFF, Michael Tominaga, noted that the location allows them the ability to do what they have done since the start of the business — hire local, train local, and support local.
Tominaga noted that they intend to continue to grow, which will mean more jobs brought to Blackfoot with hopes of being up more than 20 new jobs in the next few years. Tominaga also cited a recent presentation he was involved in where it was acknowledged that the economic impact of one job in Blackfoot is equivalent to the addition of more than 20 in the Boise valley. That level of impact is important. It means that every job created in the area will exponentially benefit the local economy and business. These grant-receiving businesses in the downtown district will now be tasked with creating these new jobs as their projects come to fruition.
Construction is expected to last through the majority of 2021 with plans of reaching completion in September, according to Johnson. He also explained that they have already had 40 loads of refuse hauled out of the location, as well as showing stacks of the 24-foot-long planks that have been removed from the drop ceiling that were serving as support will be reincorporated into the location. Johnson has a vision of restoring and reusing everything they can during the process to breathe life into a true Blackfoot relic.