BLACKFOOT -- Dr. Tom Call and Jeremy Johnson, R.N., provided and demonstrated first aid trauma kits and the use of an Automated External Defibrillator, AED, donated by Bingham Memorial Hospital to the Cedar Hills Gun Club at its monthly membership meeting Wednesday night.
Call and Johnson are both members of the Gun Club and thought it would be beneficial for club members to know some basic medical aid in case they were faced with a trauma situation on site. Call and Johnson discussed the ABCs of bleeding -- Alert 911; Bleeding, find the source; Compress with direct pressure. They also demonstrated and allowed club members the chance to apply tourniquets.
Call and Johnson directed members on wound packing, direct pressure, and to not stop applying pressure or remove any packing until the professionals arrive and relieve them of their life-saving duties.
Cedar Hills Gun Club meets the first Wednesday of every month. They have 600 members from Pocatello, Blackfoot, and further north to Swan Valley, Rexburg, and Jackson Hole.
For membership information contact them on the web at www.cedarhillsgunclub.org or call president Jed Taylor at 208-681-4000.