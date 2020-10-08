The new release “The War with Grandpa” stars Robert De Niro, who continues to show that he has an incredible funny side and has proven time and again that he can play in a comedy and do so with great ability that will be sure to keep audiences tuned in and laughing throughout the movie.
Also starring are some names from the past in key roles that add significantly to the film. Those actors include Jane Seymour, Cheech Marin, and one of my all-time favorites Christopher Walken. Uma Thurman is also cast as one of the parents of the young boy who is dead set on getting his grandpa to move out of his house and the bedroom that he has taken over from the young boy.
As you can imagine, this relationship definitely is the key to the plot of the movie and creates a number of hilarious scenes where the two do battle against each other, up to and including the young lad placing a boa constrictor in bed with grandpa which he discovers in the morning upon waking up. It immediately brought to mind the placing of a horse’s head in a bed during “The Godfather,” if for no other reason, to make a point. You never know what can happen at night when one is asleep.
The premise of the movie and the plot is very simple. A young boy is forced to give up his room to his grandfather when he moves in to the boy’s house and his scheming that takes place as he devises a series of outrageous pranks in an attempt to make him move out.
The grandfather, played by De Niro, fights back with some pranks of his own with assistance from his friends Cheech Marin and Christopher Walken.
The end result is a series of pranks that will bring laughter to the most die hard of comedy fans, and leaves us breathless following several series of pranks on both parts.
While the movie is truly some mindless stunts pulled by both parties, it does provide some relief from the trials and tribulations of everyday life and a much-needed break from the COVID-19 issues that we have had to face over the past six or seven months of the pandemic.
The film has been brought into Blackfoot by the local cinema complex, the Blackfoot Movie Mill, and it is a needed relief for all of us.
The show begins today
For basic comic relief, this film will earn my rating of 4.5 stars out of five possible and should keep you in a state of laughter throughout.
This film is the start of a series of fall releases