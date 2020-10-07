BLACKFOOT – Monday’s Bingham County commissioners meeting produced exciting news from the University of Idaho Extension office with Julie Buck sharing the successes being extracted from their online only programs.
The U of I Extension office provides different classes that were traditionally provided in person, but due to coronavirus concerns, they have been hosting these courses through online services and seeing remarkable success.
Buck said the extension office continues to carry out its traditional courses, but with an electronic twist. Commissioner Whitney Manwaring asked how the Extension office has handled conducting all of their programs online, to which Buck explained they have seen increased attendance and have people from as far away as Maine sign up to take part in some of their courses. She said they have received more registrations for their courses since they went virtual.
Other county departments provided successful updates as well. The Probation office has seen positive response with changing their time for urinalysis tests for those who are required to participate in the drug testing program. They moved the testing time back from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. which has helped with staffing issues as well as alleviated issues with some that had trouble finding someone to provide them a ride to the probation office.
As with most things, they have had to make changes to provide their services to the community with alterations including different strategies to provide the same level of commitment to the people of the area. Shawn Hill, director of probation, said their department continues to evaluate its yearly training programs, as well as in need of some updated computer hardware.
Hill requested approval for a new laptop following work from the IT department on an older personal computer. The IT department, according to Hill, was not able to fix the older laptop and suggested that they explore alternatives. Chromebooks were suggested, but after careful consideration, they decided that a traditional laptop would better serve their needs in the department.
Tiffany Olsen provided updates for Planning and Development. Olsen said the department continues to see record numbers of permit requests, with nearly 100 in the last two months alone. Olsen said they will be holding their meeting in just over a week where they will cover the Planning and Zoning agenda.
Dannette Miller provided updates for the elections department, which is in the middle of receiving early election ballots as well as absentee ballots. Miller explained that they will become busier as the date for the November elections gets closer.
Jeff Gardner provided updates for the sheriff’s office, including two officers that will be receiving recognition for their service to the county. Cody Fox was recognized for 10 years of service, and Jake Yancey was recognized for completing the Utah County SWAT Team’s program known as “Hell Week.” During the week-long training program, officers are put through a 90-hour intensive training program that involves sleep deprivation, endurance, athleticism, and mental fortitude.
Yancey completed the training with awards for being part of Bravo Company, which had the fastest completion time of the obstacle course and an award for finishing the training. Yancey wanted to complete the week-long program over a year ago, but was not able to due to an injury; he went to the training wanting redemption and got it.