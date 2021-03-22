BLACKFOOT – With the recent acquisition of the former Manwaring LLC building near the Bingham County Courthouse, some county departments are in the process of getting their plans together for the shuffling of offices as Planning and Zoning and the Sheriff’s Office Detectives start to relocate.
The moves to the new location will allow larger space for the departments that previously were considered to be a little “cramped” and will provide the county its first major addition to the courthouse offices.
Previously, Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland had inquired about the possibility of moving the detectives’ office from its current location into the newly acquired location. The county commissioners agreed with the sheriff on the relocation of the detectives and believed it would allow for other departments to grow.
Not long after the commissioners decided on the new home for the detectives, Planning and Development Director Tiffany Olsen requested to move into the Manwaring LLC building to allow for a larger office for her staff. Currently, their office is fairly cramped and continues to be one of the most trafficked offices at the courthouse which sparked the idea of transferring to the new location where they will have more space.
During the discussion, it was established that new cabling will need to be run in the building to tie it to the courthouse’s security system and will have additional security measures to ensure the safety of those working in the building. From security cameras to panic buttons, the P&Z office will be brought up to new standards for safety.
As these offices become available, the discussion will continue to expand other departments into them to better serve the employees as well as the community. Upgrades and construction may become a regular scene for these offices. When the complete listing of new office locations become available, the Bingham News Chronicle will provide those locations to the community.