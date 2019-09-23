BLACKFOOT — Dependable Auto Sales has joined the list of Blackfoot auto dealers, becoming the third Dependable Auto store in the local chain.
Dependable Auto, owned by Paxton Likness, has been in Pocatello for 12 years. They opened an Idaho Falls dealership a year ago.
The Blackfoot store is located at 570 W. Judicial, taking over the former One Stop Auto lot after their owner retired.
Dependable Auto in Blackfoot opened Sept. 14, managed by Layne Nalder, who said business has been good so far at the Blackfoot location.
“Blackfoot is a good community,” Nalder said. “This was a good opportunity for us. The economy in Blackfoot is good, so that made it an attractive move for us.”
Nalder said one of the things that makes Dependable Auto unique is the effort they make to deal with sub-prime lenders, which helps people in challenged credit situations to get into a vehicle and either rebuild their credit or build up their credit from scratch.
They deal with late model vehicles.
“We like to deal with inexpensive, affordable quality transportation,” Nalder said.
Their inventory comes from auctions and trade-ins.
Nalder is from Pocatello and has been in the car business for 15 years, and he’s familiar with the Blackfoot area.
Between Nalder and Likness, they’ve got over 35 years combined experience in the car industry.
Nalder said their vehicles are thoroughly inspected mechanically, detailed, and ready to sell. He added that the average price of vehicles on the lot is between $14,000-$15,000.
Nalder said he’s had a friendship with Likness for 30 years, working together at a Lithia dealership in Pocatello for about five years.
“We turned it into an opportunity to run a business together,” he said.
The Blackfoot store currently has about 20 vehicles on the lot, and they plan to boost inventory up to about 35 vehicles on a regular basis, Nalder added.
Right now, the Blackfoot location consists solely of the sales department, possibly adding a detailing shop in the future. They would like to build the business up to four or five locations altogether.
The Blackfoot store is a one-man shop right now, although Nalder said he is looking for another salesperson who speaks Spanish. A grand opening is planned in a couple of weeks.
“We believe in taking care of our customers’ wants and needs in a vehicle,” he added. “We want to make it easy to purchase a vehicle, and we want to help boost people’s credit.”
To contact Dependable Auto Sales, call (208) 643-8420.