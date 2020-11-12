BLACKFOOT – Bruce Olenick from the Department of Environmental Quality met with the Bingham County commissioners Monday to discuss continued growth plans for the county as well as the numbers of septic systems requested for subdivisions, Atomic City, and other points of interest.
Olenick started by explaining DEQ’s position on traditional septic systems as growth in the county continues. According to Olenick, the traditional septic system with the tank and drainage field work, but there is a better option available at this point with a system that utilizes microbials and agitation to speed up the breaking down process.
He explained that these systems, although a little more costly, work better when proper maintenance is conducted. The systems work like a stand-alone wastewater treatment facility, using some of the same systems and tools to handle the influent. He spoke about a few subdivisions in the Boise area using large-scale versions of these systems, creating a community wastewater septic system that is managed through a Homeowner’s Association. Although these newer versions are not required, he explained that they are preferred with his only point of contention being when the property is sold and the new homeowner not being aware of these types of septic systems.
After discussing septic systems and the planning process that coincides with it, Commissioner Mark Bair asked Olenick to comment on the Eastern Idaho Regional Wastewater Authority’s facility near Shelley. Bair steered the discussion toward the most recent topic of contention for EIRWWA — whether to privatize the facility and what it will take to increase the capacity of the plant. Olenick explained that the idea of privatizing a treatment facility is not a new one and has been done in the past; however, the real issue is expanding the treatment capability of the facility. If there is not expansion of the facility’s treatment capability, growth will be halted in the area that would otherwise tie into the system and that level of growth is expected over the next four years, according to Bair, who sits on the EIRWWA board.
The EIRWWA facility is not controlled by one municipality but rather a group of board members that range from Bingham and Bonneville counties. The dual county relationship makes decision-making a larger challenge because of the different needs in each area. The EIRWWA facility serves people in both counties and has to arrive at decisions knowing how it will effect both areas.
Olenick commented about the fee rates for EIRWWA and he fears there will need to be a price hike sooner than later to help offset the costs that will be incurred during any form of expansion and that they have held back on increasing prices in the past, but that may be more harmful than helpful. Before finishing their discussion on EIRWWA, Olenick offered to help Bair with some of the research that may be necessary regarding the original agreements and plans for the facility from decisions by board members in the past. It was noted that only one original board member from that era remains involved while everyone else who sits on it are new and had little or no knowledge of previous decisions and activities conducted by EIRWWA.
The last item discussed was around the current state of Atomic City and how they voted in the general election last week to disincorporate their city. Disincorporation is the process of disbanding a city and turning all duties over to the county. This is not official until the votes are formally canvassed at the courthouse with approval from the county commissioners.
Olenick spoke about a loan provided to Atomic City for its wastewater facility and the process of recovering the funds owed going forward. The money owed to DEQ will need to be paid back so other facilities that are in need of repair or upgrading will have the same opportunity for help to ensure that the treatment facilities are not negatively impacting the groundwater and are capable of treating the amount of sewage being sent to them.
Commissioner Whitney Manwaring commented on DEQ taking “ownership” of Atomic City to which Olenick said that happened in the past to the Tamarack area. He stated that it took time to figure out what the proper steps would be to recover the funds loaned to them and they would have to do the same thing regarding Atomic City.