ROCKFORD – Some people may think growing alfalfa hay is as easy as falling off a log and brings in a ton of money, and Rockford farmer Dewey Stander might partially agree with them. But only if it’s compared to milking 170 head of cows twice a day.
Dewey grew up on a dairy farm, and it’s tiring just to hear how much work it is: up at the crack of dawn to get the chore done, and once the milk is in the bulk tank waiting to be picked up, all of the milking machines and lines have to be flushed and sanitized, the stalls hosed down, and the animals fed before it’s off to the fields to tend to the hay and grain crops that feed the animals, then doing it all over again that evening.
“You can never stop working when you run a dairy,” Dewey said. “There’s no time for vacations, little time for relaxation and not much for sleep.”
He began running the dairy on his own in 1980, he said. “Then one day I decided there were easier ways to be poor,” he added with typical country humor.
So he sold the cows and turned his hand to growing alfalfa hay to sell for someone else to feed to their cows.
With that decision, he joined a movement that’s growing in popularity in Idaho: raising hay for sale commercially as a cash crop, much of it for export to other countries.
The 2,000 acres of hay he grows each year, along with 750 additional acres custom-harvested under a crop-share, became part of the close to 50,000 acres of hay now harvested annually in Bingham County, which ranks fourth in the state for hay production, with only Camas, Cassia, and Twin Falls counties ahead of it.
He’s aided in the operation by his sons Jake and Luke, his daughter Katie, and Saul, his full-time hired man, and of course his wife, Merri, who like every farm wife, in addition to keeping the crew fed and healthy, is the one who runs to town for parts and other things necessary for whatever’s happening at the moment.
It took a large investment to buy all of the equipment to prepare the soil, do the planting and harvest three cuttings of hay per season, Dewey said, but the modern technology that makes the work go swiftly was worth it.
The equipment to harvest nearly 3,000 acres of hay includes two swathers, two rakes, two balers, a stacker and a loader to lift the one-ton bales, plus a tractor for each piece of equipment except the swathers and a couple of harrows to prepare the ground for planting.
“I’m amazed at the technology,” he says. “Today’s swathers can travel 16 mph while cutting hay, faster than those of earlier years could travel on the highway. We can harvest more hay in one night than we used to in an entire summer,” he added.
Growing the high nutrient value hay that dairymen demand is neither easy nor cheap, Dewey says, and it requires a lot of work and close attention, but at least the intense work cycle is seasonal.
As for making money, he said, it costs $700 to $750 per acre per year to grow three cuttings of high quality hay. While hay makes its own nitrogen, it requires applications of phosphate, potash, elemental sulfur and zinc, and it takes an “extreme amount” of water to keep it flourishing.
“We average six and a half tons of hay to the acre,” Dewey said. “You do the math.”
If you don’t count the vagaries of Mother Nature, alfalfa doesn’t have as many enemies as do some crops, he said. Weeds would normally be a problem, but he sows seed genetically engineered to be resistant to the herbicide Roundup, and that takes care of all other broad leaf plants as well as grasses that would otherwise invade the fields. Genetic engineering is also beneficial because it cuts down on the natural production by the alfalfa plants of a substance called lignin inside the stem. Its purpose is to make the stem stiffer, but that makes it harder to digest, so the feed has more value without it.
But GE is also the reason none of his hay can be sold on the growing export market. “When you buy the seed you have to sign an agreement saying you won’t export it, Dewey said. “That’s because the importing countries will not allow it to come in.” He sells his hay to Idaho dairies and feedlots, so the farthest it’s exported is to the Treasure Valley.
Alfalfa’s main insect enemies are thrips and aphids, he said, but there are pesticides to control them, and they’re a minor problem compared to voles. The rodents sometimes referred to as meadow or field mice are a scourge on his alfalfa crops, and there’s no way of stopping them.
“There are thousands of them,” Dewey said. “They can do an enormous amount of damage to a hay crop, and we have nothing in our war chest to combat them.” His only recourse is to trap and kill them, Dewey said, but that’s easier said than done. Since his hay land is on the edge of the Big Desert, he gets help with the voles from natural prey like coyotes, foxes, badgers, eagles, hawks, and owls, but the small rodents breed so rapidly – up to five litters a year of up to 11 babies at a time, the animals and birds of prey can’t begin to keep up.
“The voles can destroy a lot of our crop,” he said. “They start at the root and will eat the entire plant. They dig holes in the fields and make the ground lumpy so before we can plant a new crop, or sometimes even before the next hay crop comes up, we have to go over the fields with a harrow and roller harrow to smooth out the ground.” And the digging predators do their own damage to the fields.
On the bright side, he said, voles exist in cycles so they won’t have to worry about them this year. “We pray for a disease cycle to come,” he said, “and this year it did. It looks like they were wiped out over the winter. But they’ll be back,” he added gloomily.
As he talked, Dewey was standing beside a field that just came off six years of hay and is ready to be seeded to malting barley
He’s anxiously waiting for the fields to dry enough to begin work, but dark clouds heavy with rain loomed overhead, now and then dropping another shower.
“We’re normally in the field by this time,” he says, “but this is a different year.” Still, his equipment waits at the edge of the field, poised and ready for work when the weather permits.
Life as a farmer is always a guessing game, Dewey observes. “It’s agriculture, and it’s either boom or bust. If it’s a good year, you save for the bad year. And if it’s a bad year, you’re hopeful things will get better.” Despite the uncertainty involved in farming, he says, “We like what we do.”