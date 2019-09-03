BLACKFOOT – For some fast action, check out the Disc-Connected K9’s Frisbee Dog Team at the Eastern Idaho State Fair.
This world-renowned team of rescued dogs performs three times each day at 2, 4, and 7 p.m. and again at noon on Friday and Saturday in the West Events Area at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.
Each show features different dogs. The dogs and their handlers look like they are enjoying themselves. They practically waltz together as the handler showcases the abilities and athleticism of the dogs.
They are fun to watch.
Show organizer Lawrence Frederick describes it as a combination between “gymnastics and dancing but with a dog who is catching Frisbees at the same time.”
He continued, “Do you remember that terrible wind you had in this area a couple days ago? You called it a breeze. Wind impacts the dog’s performance because of its unpredictability.”
As the dogs go through their paces, Frederick explains from where and how he adopted the dog.
“We had an opening for another handler,” he said. “Thirty-six people applied and we hired Margareta from Tel Aviv, Israel. She has three blond border collies. She and her dog have just qualified for the 2019 World Frisbee Dog Finals.”
Margareta said of her dog, Eclipse, “He gets instruction in three languages — Russian, Hebrew, and English.”
In one trick, two Frisbees are thrown at the same time. The trick is called “juggling with your dog.”
Frederick performed with his dogs, Copper Top and Galaxy Girl. Copper Top has been with the team since spring.
Copper Top came from Harrisonburg, Va., because the dog killed all the farmer’s chickens.
“He called me to ask if I had chickens on my farm,” Frederick said. “I replied, no.”
“Nor do I,” the farmer said.
He acquired Galaxy Girl because she is a chewer. She had chewed the seat out of her former owner’s best suit. He had put her in a steel cage when he went to work. She chewed through the cage in six hours.
“I have taught her many things,” Frederick said, “but I haven’t broken her of her chewing habit.”
Galaxy Girl was number two in the recent World Frisbee Dog Finals.
“She had two perfect rounds, catching 10 for 10 Frisbees in the competition,” he said.
For Frederick, it is all about the dogs.
Merchandise is sold at the conclusion of each performance. Frisbees are for sale, with the paw print of the dog and signature of the handler, as well as t-shirts and other items. People can have their picture taken with the dogs.
“The money goes back into the dogs,” Frederick said. “We’ve been doing this for 31 years. If people are interested in adopting a rescue dog, they can contact Disc-Connected K9’s to give us the specifics of what they are looking for in a dog.
“When we find the match, we will give the dog a health check, teach it obedience and Frisbee skills before we send it to the family — free of charge,” he added. “We pay for the transportation charges as well.”
All 20 dogs on the team have been rescued, Frederick said. They are either foster dogs or have been abandoned.
Nineteen of the 20 dogs on the team are world finalists that have placed in the World Frisbee Dog Finals.
For more information, visit K9Frisbee.com, or call (904) 910-1351.
The Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) sponsored this event.