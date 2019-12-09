BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot City Council may have revisited the matter of using hands-free devices while driving in city limits in its December meeting, but not much has changed from when the council originally entertained a discussion about it in May.
Current Police Chief Scott Gay expressed similar thoughts on the matter to those of his predecessor, Kurt Asmus, from that May meeting, according to Mayor Marc Carroll.
What they hoped for was to discourage distracted driving, saying that people are not paying attention when they’re on the phone while driving.
The discussion last week was not an action item.
“We’ll have to look at the city ordinance on inattentive driving, look at some language and put a little more teeth in it, that was the feeling of the council,” Carroll said. “The language in the current inattentive driving ordinance should be enough to deal with the situation.”
Carroll said the general feeling was that the state should come out with something so cities have a consistent approach to the issue.
Following that discussion was another discussion on e-scooter regulation in the city. Carroll said an individual talked about two months ago to see if the city was looking at e-scooters or e-bikes, with a trend in a lot of major cities going to passing laws on their use due to concerns about pedestrian safety
“My thought went more to Jensen Grove, where they’re renting kayaks or paddle boards and other personal watercraft,” Carroll said. “The Idaho Falls city council is looking at regulation on e-scooters.”
He said the matter of e-scooters is “not a barnburner for Blackfoot,” but the city may have to look at guidelines and management of shared active transportation dealing with top speeds, where and how to use them.
“We do get occasional complaints from walkers, people coming up behind them and startling them because they make no noise,” Carroll said. “Sooner or later there will have to be some regulation as far as rules of the road, all communities will have to face it one day.”
A discussion on open burning within city limits was held, with the council deciding to leave the ordinance as is, saying if residents are going to burn a pile of leaves they should call the fire department and they will log it.
Dine Smith was nominated and approved as a new Planning and Zoning commissioner, replacing Loren Sayer.
There was approval of city engineering standards, with the city working toward a document that can be handed to any developer. The document is expected to be about 35 pages, but more engineer drawings are needed and that matter was tabled to a special meeting Dec. 17. The city is working with Harper Leavitt Engineering on the standards.