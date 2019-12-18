Disney has hit a home run with the sequel “Frozen 2” if the box office receipts and the long lines of kids waiting to see the movie are any indication.
The movie returns all of the favorite characters from the movie “Frozen” which should delight parents and kids as well and it is a very good movie for the whole family and especially for kids. You can count on this film to be around for a while, raking in the money for Disney Studios.
The sequel to Disney’s 2013 blockbuster continues the adventures of Arendelle’s magical Queen Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel); her kind sister, Anna (Kristen Bell); and everyone’s favorite snowman, Olaf (Josh Gad). This time around, the characters undertake a dangerous journey to a mysterious enchanted forest, hoping to discover the source of Elsa’s powers. The sisters learn more about their parents’ deaths and backgrounds; thanks to several flashbacks, viewers may feel even sadder about the orphans’ loss. While there’s lots of humor (thanks, Olaf!) and — of course — big musical numbers, the sequel is ultimately a bit more intense than the original.
Expect perilous (though never graphic) scenes of elemental spirits chasing and attacking Arendelle/the main characters with wind, water, fire, and more. There are also chases, battle scenes with swords, dark secrets, and a couple of upsetting (but temporary) deaths. Underlining everything are positive messages about sisterhood, empowerment, acceptance, tolerance, perseverance, and true love, and both Anna and Elsa are examples of strong women who lead confidently and communicate with and support each other.
This movie will delight everyone who has a tie to the movie’s original, and the two movies will play well off of each other.
Of course, it is always a good idea to watch the original before any sequel and that is the case here, especially if you didn’t see the original a few years ago. It will get you acquainted with the characters and that is a must if you are to keep up with the new plot and story line. This is a good movie in and of itself, but to have had the background would have made the movie even more enjoyable.
The characters are very memorable, the music is delightful and the choreography was good as well.
The mere fact that we are able to watch movies such as this with the clarity and precise colorization when it was not so long ago we were subjected to animation that was not up to the standards of today is simply amazing.
For a good afternoon of getting away and seeing something that is worth seeing and isn’t all about guns, killing and blood everywhere is really refreshing. I like action movies with the best of them, but there is something about seeing a movie for its value and traditional reflections that is very nice indeed.
This is especially true if you have kids under the age of 13 and grandkids of the same age group, you owe it to yourself to see the movie and drag them along, even if it is just an excuse to see the movie for yourself. You won’t regret it, you will likely enjoy it and the smiles on the faces of the kids you take with you will make memories for you that will last forever.
