BLACKFOOT – As part of the Zonta International Community’s Celebration of the International Women’s Day and Zonta Rose Day, the organization honored a local Blackfoot emergency dispatcher with their annual presentation of roses.
Part of the recognition included the following brief speech presented at the celebration. The speech was written by Zonta International President Sharon Langenbeck.
“Happy Rose Day and International Women’s Day”
“Each year on March 8, the global community celebrated International Women’s Day, recognizing women for their achievements, regardless of national, ethnic, linguistic, economic or political divisions. The Zonta International Community also celebrates Zonta Rose Day on March 8, a time to reflect and give tribute to the women who have empowered us.
“This is a special day for Zontas as we celebrate those who have had an impact on our lives while recognizing the women around the world who are working for gender equality,”
This year, the organization presented roses to Erin A. Hidalgo, 911 supervisor of the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office in Blackfoot. She received 13 roses to share amongst the emergency communications officers in the county’s 911 center.
As part of the ceremony, Hidalgo mentioned the work that has been ongoing with House Bill 499 in Boise and the importance of its passage. HB 499 would provide police officer member status to emergency communications officers.
“HB 499 is designed to bring all members of the law enforcement community together as far as PERSI benefits are concerned. Currently, dispatchers fall under the Rule of 90 as far as receiving full benefits upon retirement, while other members fall under the Rule of 80,” Hidalgo said. “Bringing us under the same umbrella not only allows us to retire in dignity and leave our jobs feeling good about the time we have spent working for the community.”
A lot of details and study have gone into the bill that is now going to the Senate. Part of the concern is the deterioration of the brain while working as a dispatcher. Functions decrease as time is spent on the job which entails not only communicating correctly with officers in the field, but also, at the same time, typing instructions for those officers and communicating with the civilian who may have called the incident in to the dispatcher.
Dispatchers go through the same training as far as attending and graduating POST as the other officers go through and then follow up with six months of training in the office so they may perform their duties as dispatchers.
Recognition of HB 499 by the community is a vital part of getting the bill passed and bringing the entire law enforcement community under the same umbrella as far as retirement benefits are concerned.