BLACKFOOT — The grand opening of an Idaho State University distance learning classroom was celebrated Thursday at the ISU Blackfoot Outreach Center at 625 W. Pacific St.
ISU has partnered with rural high schools and communities to deliver educational opportunities for southeast Idaho high school students. Through the use of distance learning technology provided by Direct Communications in Rockland, students can now participate in college courses from college professors with other college students from the Blackfoot Distance Learning classroom.
A group of local dignitaries including Bingham County Commissioner Jessica Lewis and state Rep. Neil Anderson, ISU President Kevin Satterlee and other ISU representatives, local students and residents joined in the grand opening.
Lewis said she was contacted by Holly Kartchner, director of outreach and retention at ISU’s College of Arts and Letters, about the program in June.
“She was excited about the program and I was excited about what it could offer to the community,” Lewis said.
“I was willing to help in any way possible because Bingham County is a great place with great kids, and giving them this opportunity is only going to make it better.”
Lewis noted that she is a lifelong Blackfoot resident, a Blackfoot High School graduate and an ISU graduate who came back to Bingham County because it has so much to offer.
“This is only going to help our community and our students be more successful,” she said. “We don’t realize how valuable we are having ISU in our back yard. A lot of people are lucky enough to go to Pocatello to do this, but there are also a lot of rural students here that don’t have the access and the transportation and the the same things they need to get the same education as their peers.
“This is a great start to provide those things. This is critical for our students to have access to STEM, we need people to fill STEM jobs, we have a great opportunity in the community to make it stronger. I’m glad to be part of this program. I’m looking forward to the opportunity it can provide to all students, especially those in more rural communities.”
Satterlee sees the classroom as an opportunity to enhance the mission of ISU in continuing its goal to deliver education to students throughout Idaho.
“It’s increasing our ability to deliver education in rural parts of Idaho where the need is greatest, here in Blackfoot, in Bingham County, and all of Idaho,” Satterlee said. “We have people who can benefit from the programs ISU provides but in many cases they’re not able to come to the university.”
He noted that the distance learning classroom increases the university’s ability to extend those services to those students, to help those people better their lives through education.
“This facility and this equipment will allow that for students from all schools and all people from the area,” Satterlee said. “This type of thing would not have happened without the vision of leaders in our community and Direct Communications.
“What we’re witnessing today is the true practice of democracy. It’s about what you do in our communities, how you take responsibility for the future of our communities, and using your skills and knowledge to make our communities better. It involves the concept of civic engagement, addressing the problems in our society. That is the true expression of democracy. Due to the vision of our business partners and our civic leaders gathered today, we are living that practice of democracy. That is worthwhile, that is what makes us great, and that is what makes me proud to be part of this community.”