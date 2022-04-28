BLACKFOOT – In what is becoming an annual tradition, the Blackfoot High School “Distinguished Dudes” performed recently in order to help raise scholarship money for the Blackfoot Distinguished Young Women in their annual scholarship pageant.
The “Dudes,” selected by the Distinguished Young Women from the Blackfoot Junior Class and the 11 young men were assembled to perform a number of different skits showcasing their natural talents.
The whole group was divided into two smaller groups to be judged by a panel on their “fitness” and while each smaller group took the stage to show off their muscles, a few of them obviously had missed a few practices and workouts along the way.
Each of the “Dudes,” some even in pairs, were then set to show off a talent or two or zero, much to the crowd’s delight. Some were quite good, but others, quite frankly, should never be allowed to perform that act again in public.
It was all in fun and to raise money, so the entire program was very well received and successful, although of note, Cort Capson and JaVonte King should never be allowed to perform a duet in public again, not even in church.
On the other hand, the Wixom twins and their rendition of the Milli Vanilli lip syncing was up there with best of them, complete with dreadlocks and the outfits.
Superintendent Brian Kress’ son did an admirable job of impersonating his father, until his father started throwing out comments from the crowd, which were not necessary and detracted from what the son was trying to do.