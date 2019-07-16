BLACKFOOT – Twenty-two people charged with felony crimes were scheduled to appear Monday before 7th District Judge Jon Shindurling for a variety of proceedings that began at 9 a.m. and ended at 5 p.m. with time out for lunch and recesses.
Six were to be sentenced, seven to enter pleas, and 10 for hearings regarding probation violations or current status of probation.
Under a plea agreement with the prosecutor that resulted in dismissal of one count of malicious injury to property and dismissed one count of malicious injury to the jail, Matthew Wade, 36, Blackfoot, was given a prison sentence of two years fixed and three years indeterminate, fined $500, ordered to reimburse the county $500 for the cost of his public defender, and pay restitution in the amount of $1,610 to the owner of damaged property. Shindurling then suspended imposition of the prison sentence and placed Wade on five years of probation with the condition that he undergo treatment for alcoholism, noting that the defendant’s only criminal history involved crimes committed when he was under the influence of alcohol.
Wade’s public defender Jeffery Kunz had asked the court for a withheld judgement despite the fact his client had been denied enrollment in any of the county’s specialty courts that are designed to help people with substance abuse issues deal with problems that drive them to addiction. Kunz said the reason he was not accepted was due to his history of violence, but all of his previous charges had been misdemeanors.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor David Cousin said it was unfortunate that Wade was denied specialty court, but the state would still recommend probation and a withheld judgment on a fixed sentence of nine to 18 months with the rest indeterminate.
Shindurling said he understands why Wade was denied problem solving court due to his history of violence even if some were misdemeanors because the people in charge of those courts don’t want anyone there with a potential to create disruption.
“You seem to be someone who is very cooperative when he’s sober,” the judge said, adding, “If you can’t control your drinking the court will. Your type of crime is considered a violent crime and I want to make sure you don’t do it again, for the protection of society and to aid in your rehabilitation.”
Shindurling added 90 days of jail to Wade’s sentence, to be served at the discretion of his probation officer.
Christian A. Rivas, 23, pleaded innocent to a charge of domestic battery resulting in traumatic injury in the presence of a child. His pretrial conference was set for Aug. 2 and jury trial for Sept. 6. His attorney Paul Echohawk asked the court if he could address the subject of release for his client, adding that a meeting was scheduled to discuss it with Cousin today. Shindurling denied the request, replying that any discussion of release from custody has to be done in the presence of the alleged victim.
Zandra Ann Brunette, 35, Pocatello, pleaded innocent to felony charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police, possession of heroin, grand theft by receiving stolen property, and misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and driving without privileges. Her pre-sentence conference was set for Aug. 2 and jury trial for Aug 27 and she was remanded to custody.
Plea arraignment for Guyal Thayne Tendoy, 22, Fort Hall, on a charge of fleeing from police in a hot pursuit at speeds up to 115 mph in a 55 mph zone was rescheduled to July 22 when he failed to appear. His public defender Nathan Rivera said he knew Tendoy planned to be there because he planned to change his previous innocent plea to guilty. Instead of issuing a warrant for Tendoy’s arrest, Shindurling said, “I’ll give you a week to find him.” Tendoy showed up later and was told to come back next week.
A warrant with $75,000 bail was issued for the arrest of Sage C. Knowles, 45, Idaho Falls, charged with possession of a controlled substance, when he failed to appear to enter a plea. His public defender Nathan Rivera told the court he had no idea of his client’s whereabouts, had not had any contact with him and wasn’t anticipating his appearance because he has a pending warrant in Bannock County for a violent felony. He said Knowles was released on his own recognizance to pretrial services while awaiting plea arraignment, but has missed four check-in dates.
A warrant with $50,000 bail was issued for Kevin James Kacalek, 38, Otis Orchards, Wash., when he failed to appear to enter pleas to two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one a felony and the other a misdemeanor, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony Lewis Wilson, 20, Idaho Falls, changed previously entered innocent pleas to possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia to guilty under the terms of a potential plea bargain that will dismiss the paraphernalia charge. A pre-sentence report was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 9.
Timothy L. Lemmons, 42, Blackfoot, was sentenced to prison for two years fixed and three years indeterminate for fleeing or attempting to elude police, and two years fixed and six years indeterminate for burglary. Shindurling suspended imposition of both sentences and placed Lemmons on probation for five years after his attorney, Randolph Neal, said he’s been accepted into Wood Court.
Reynold Quentin Johnson, 33, no address available, was sentenced to prison for a term of two years and four years indeterminate on a charge of burglary. Shindurling suspended imposition of the sentence and placed Johnson on probation for five years.