BLACKFOOT – The initial round of negotiations between Blackfoot School District 55 and the Blackfoot Teachers Association began on Tuesday morning and the initial stage of commentary was cordial and peaceful.
Both sides cordially presented their proposals for the upcoming contract and after about a half-hour of discussion the two sides convened into a caucus mode for discussion of the other side’s proposals.
The negotiation process may take a couple of days before both sides have reached a consensus as to which of the other side’s proposals will be accepted and a contract is formally accepted.
After negotiations are completed, the proposed contract will need to be approved by the district’s legal counsel and then ratified by the teachers association.
Included in some of the proposals are that the district has agreed to maintain the current health insurance package that was approved in the prior contract negotiations.
There was some discussion regarding items that were passed through the Idaho Legislature during this past session and clarification of some of the numbers that were presented for the financial budgetary process to the school district.
Both sides are working diligently to have the contract ready for approval a considerable amount of time before the current contract expires at the end of June.