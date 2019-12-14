BLACKFOOT — Diva Dance Company competed at Western States Dance Competition Dec. 7 at Blackfoot High School.
Diva Dance brought home the Overall Production Champions in X-Large Division for “Acro Circus” and Diva Dance Studio won Judges Choice award for “Rappin’ Kid.” Diva Cheer Company placed Superior for their cheer routine “Mash Up.” Superior ratings were given to the three dances above along with “Prima Ballerina,” Ice Cream Crazy” and “I’m Better.”
First place Queen solos were awarded to Alexa Lewis, Shantel Schild, Athena Klos, Kylie Slayton, Hailey Tucker and Paizeli Olsen. First runner–up solos were awarded to Remi Wood, Kenzleigh Card, Estelynn Padilla, Diana Klos, Alexandra Padilla and Natasha Arthur. Second runner-up was awarded to Amber DeGiulio. In the Dance Down freestyle contest, Naveyah Rowe placed second and Natasha Arthur and Piper Capson placed third. Adilee Palmer won the second runner-up overall in Photogenic. Honorable Mention and first place in age divisions went to Emma Burnett, Naveyah Rowe, Estelynn Padilla, Alexandra Padilla and Alex Brunell.
Diva Dance is under the direction of Wendy Schild.