BLACKFOOT – The 31st annual Blackfoot DOES Craft Show at the Elks Lodge at 123 N. Ash will be taking place on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22 and 23.

Hours of operation on Friday will be from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and again on Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

All sorts of goodies will be available for purchase, including homemade crafts, décor, jewelry, quilts, holiday gifts, fleece blankets and much more.

Anything and everything will be priced to go, so bring your money and support the local crafters and their wares as the DOES put on their annual craft fair.

Additional information can be obtained by contacting the Elks Lodge or calling Ingrid at (208) 785-8545.

