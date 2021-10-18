DOES ready for 31st annual craft fair By FRED DAVIS fdavis@bcchron.com Oct 18, 2021 8 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BLACKFOOT – The 31st annual Blackfoot DOES Craft Show at the Elks Lodge at 123 N. Ash will be taking place on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22 and 23.Hours of operation on Friday will be from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and again on Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.All sorts of goodies will be available for purchase, including homemade crafts, décor, jewelry, quilts, holiday gifts, fleece blankets and much more. Anything and everything will be priced to go, so bring your money and support the local crafters and their wares as the DOES put on their annual craft fair.Additional information can be obtained by contacting the Elks Lodge or calling Ingrid at (208) 785-8545. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you News Trending Today Top hospital official says 'COVID is here to stay.' Here's what to know about 'endemic' COVID Oler, Craig NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week Couple wanted for triple shooting extradited from Utah Haight, Brad Political newcomer challenges Casper's third term as Idaho Falls mayor Scoville, Roxanne Shurley, Brenda Risky business: Some Capitol riot defendants forgo lawyers Police say man fatally shot two people at his Pocatello home