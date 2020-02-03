BLACKFOOT — The Homeless & Housing Coalition of Southeast Idaho is expanding a program to place donation meters in the region to work on curbing panhandling and help meet the needs of the homeless.
Scott Smith, executive director of the Bingham Crisis Center and a member of the coalition, has plans to install at least one donation meter in Blackfoot as the group works to get into smaller communities in the region. The program started in Pocatello with a meter outside the Ridley’s store there installed in 2018.
Smith will be presenting the plan to the Blackfoot City Council at its monthly meeting tonight at 7 p.m.
“We don’t need approval from the council, but we want to make them aware and hopefully give some support,” Smith said.
The meters are just like parking meters, with a base that can be anchored into concrete. Smith said there would be no cost to businesses to install them, the coalition pays to put them in, and they would be looking for a high traffic area to place a meter.
With the money from the donation meters, the coalition looks to put funds into a trusted organization that can help with the real needs of the homeless.
“The coalition has grown to be a large group,” Smith said. “We’re trying to get out into the smaller communities, and this is part of that. We want to create awareness of the issue of homelessness.”
He hopes to put upwards of two meters in town, saying it would be a tremendous benefit to Blackfoot and the county.
The program has brought in money used to give the homeless at least some temporary shelter, Smith said.
“Why not keep that funding here locally?” he added.
The coalition reaches Pocatello and American Falls and as far south as Malad and Franklin County, Smith said, with Bingham County being as far north as it goes.
“They’re encouraging us to be not just in Pocatello,” he said. “This is a small start in trying to tackle homeless needs, but it’s a step in the right direction.”
Also on the agenda for tonight’s council meeting is a public hearing on proposed fee increases in the airport and planning and zoning departments, a proposed resolution approving the proposed fee increases, and a proposed golf course lease agreement.
Discussion on a proposed new City of Blackfoot logo is expected, along with discussion on a proposed training and development policy.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Kurt Hibbert is scheduled to give a presentation of a draft city growth plan for 2020.