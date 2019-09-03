BLACKFOOT – Thanks to the donations of several local businesses, the Blackfoot Police Department was presented with an upgrade to its bicycle fleet on Tuesday at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.
To express their gratitude for the work bike patrol officers perform every day, several local businesses joined forces to donate more than $15,000 toward the purchase of eight brand new Specialized bicycles.
Idaho Central Credit Union, Bingham Healthcare, Nonpareil-Idaho Potato Packers Corp., and Spudnik all contributed to the Blackfoot Police Department. In addition, Bill’s Bike Shop & Run supplied the bikes and proper safety equipment for the officers.
“Having new bikes is extremely important for the safety and security of our officers,” said Ray Jewett, Blackfoot Police officer in charge of the bike patrol program. “In addition, enhancing our bike patrol program will allow our bike patrol officers to more thoroughly explore the Jensen Grove area and bike/walking paths, and the Eastern Idaho State Fair. Bikes allow our officers to be more visible to the public and explore areas that police cars are unable to get to — keeping a watchful eye for suspicious activity.”
The Blackfoot Police Department is still looking to expand its bicycle fleet. If you are interested in contributing, donations can be made to the Blackfoot Police Department.