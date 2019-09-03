Blackfoot Police Chief Scott Gay (middle, blue shirt and tie) and officers from his department were on hand Tuesday for the donation of seven bikes worth more than $15,000 toward the purchase of eight brand new Specialized bicycles. Idaho Central Credit Union, Bingham Healthcare, Nonpareil-Idaho Potato Packers Corp., and Spudnik all contributed to the Blackfoot Police Department. In addition, Bill’s Bike Shop & Run supplied the bikes and proper safety equipment for the officers.