FIRTH — Donny Collet had an idea.
It started around the first part of summer. He wanted to take on the beautification of the area across the highway from his business, Collet’s Bar, on Main Street in Firth.
He approached Robert Dial, the town’s public works director/city clerk, about his idea. Collet said Dial was all for it.
From there, with some prodding from Dial and plenty of hard work and enthusiasm from Collet, that beautification project has expanded. It’s gone farther south along the main drag on Highway 91. It’s included cutting out some low branches on pine trees in the city park.
The biggest effort has involved clearing out overgrown brush from the river bottoms, making it more attractive where there’s a walking path with picnic tables and fire pits.
There’s still a lot of work to do in that area. Collet is determined to do it, in the area where he spent a lot of time as a kid.
“(Dial) told me to keep track of my hours,” the 57-year-old Collet said. “It didn’t matter to me, I was going to do it anyway.”
Collet said he works Sundays and in the mornings before tackling his full-time job running Firth’s iconic Collet’s Bar to do the beautification work.
“It’s taken me all summer to get as far as I’ve gotten,” he said. “And I’m not even near done.”
Looking at what’s been done so far in the river bottoms area and getting an idea of what it looks like after work has been done, the difference is striking. Collet is receiving rave reviews for his beautification work so far from the locals.
“There’s a lot of overgrowth out there,” he said. “I’ve just done spots out there. It’s too much to do all at once.”
But Collet is determined to keep it up, and for simple reasons.
“This is going to be my retirement place,” he said. “I take pride in my hometown. This is my home. And when I retire, I’m still going to be spending a lot of time down there working on making it look better.”
Collet was born in California, but his parents — John and Clydene Coillet — were from Firth, and they came back to the area in 1972.
Collet’s has been operating with some member of the family running the business since 1930, when Donny’s grandfather Grant opened it up. It’s a Firth institution. After Grant, Donny’s uncle Sam Collet had the business humming until he died in October of 1999 from a blood clot that suddenly broke loose.
Donny was in the Air Force when Sam died. Donny was a 16-year veteran who’d just re-enlisted and had his sights set on retiring from the service after 20 years when Sam passed away.
He got a hardship discharge and came back home to run Collet’s Jan. 1, 2000.
The desire to keep the business going in the family name was too great.
Sam was known for his service to the community, spending time on the city council. And now with the work he’s been doing with beautification — and he does say “donations are welcome” — Donny is showing his own brand of dedication to the town.
Does he see a time when he might follow in Sam’s footsteps on the way to the city council?
“You never know,” he answered. “I might.”