The original “Dr. Dolittle” starred Rex Harrison and was widely acclaimed as a wonderful film
If the 2020 version of “Dolittle” is any indication, it may rival its predecessor, if for no other reason than the presence of Robert Downey Jr. in the title role.
This is not just a remake of the 1967 version of the novel that features a veterinarian who can speak to animals, this is a movie of its own where Downey’s character has real relationships with his cast of animals, from a “walking stick” to a gorilla to a polar bear to the humans who are involved in his life.
This is an adventure film that will thrill kids and keep them entertained and that adults will ... let’s just say that adults may be entertained for the length of the movie and then totally forget it within an hour or two.
The real gem in this adaptation of the 1967 film was the character played by Antonio Banderas, who will likely be known for stealing the show from not only the animals, but Robert Downey Jr. himself.
Banderas plays the father of Downey’s wife and he is magnificent in the role of Rassouli, the kingpin of a whole town of pirates.
Rassouli, a grieving father, torments Dolittle for a good portion of the movie, before finally giving in “in the sake of love for his daughter” and sets Dolittle free to follow the maps and writings of his “Lily” as she had mapped and found a mystical fruit that could cure the most wildly imagined diseases.
It was the fruit that was hoped to be the magical cure for a poisoned queen, and of course the whole film is built around the premise that Dolittle, with the help of his friends the animals, will be able to find this fruit and return in time to save the queen.
The animal characters were cast in a very solid manner and the voice-overs were very well done. This will be a movie that should have a long life in the theaters and be a very fond and demanded DVD when it is released in that form later this year.
It will be one of the treasures of a child’s DVD collection and will entertain them for years.
Overall, it is hard to find any faults in this movie. It was entertaining, had good relationships between the characters and gave us a good view of the talents of Robert Downey Jr., who has been missing from really good roles while he played Iron Man in the Marvel movies of the past number of years.
It was good to see Downey back on the silver screen, making a film that will matter for years to come.
While the film may have grossed a mere $31 million on its opening weekend, I feel that it will have some longevity and will possibly increase its box office take as time goes along. It will be a treat for the youngsters who enjoy the movies.
