BLACKFOOT — The downtown parking crunch received a lot of attention during the last Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency meeting, with one of the founders of the Get Found First marketing agency sharing some ideas on how to alleviate the problem.
Michael Johnson, who founded Get Found First with Katie Harris, said they had purchased the Snake River Liquidation building at 62 W. Bridge St. to try and alleviate some of the parking situation with the spaces there as they prepare for a new location to open at 126 W. Bridge in the old M&H Office Supply building, dedicating the adjoining Snake River Liquidation parking lot to be used only by their employees to give more space for public parking in the area of the current Get Found First location at 45 N. Broadway.
“The last thing we wanted to do is be the biggest hindrance to downtown’s growth by taking 100 percent of the street parking with our 35 employees that will be working in that building,” Johnson said.
There would eventually need to be room for 60 vehicles, he said, and there’s not enough parking in the downtown area to facilitate that.
“We have the (Snake River) parking lot and the structure, we’re working with the city to do a parking study,” Johnson said. “We would like to find a way to remodel the building and make it a multi-tenant situation and find a good use for that building, but maybe it’s tear (the building) down and make it all surface-level parking.”
Johnson put out the possibility of putting a parking garage there and tapping into Economic Development Administration funds to help make it possible.
“We’re super congested on that part of town,” Johnson added.
It was noted that parking is available across the street from Snake River Liquidation and the city had spent money on that parking lot but it is lightly used.
“The problem is people think it’s reserved for businesses there, but the lot is owned by the city. Anyone can park there,” Johnson said. “Maybe we need some signage to perhaps help that lot get used more.”
Johnson said he has been advised to finish the parking study, and contact the EDA and tap into needs for water and sewer lines downtown to help fund the parking issue.
“It’s not just parking, what infrastructure could we do all at the same time and tap into EDA and community block grants, maybe put together a $10-$12 million project downtown with participation from multiple government entities,” he said.
“I have a partner in Salt Lake City who does parking garages, and rather than doing a concrete structure on a smaller footprint we could fit in more stalls with an automated lift system for about the same price,” Johnson said. “We can do twice as many cars in the same footprint as a concrete structure for about the same price.”
He said the EDA is looking for things to invest in, and assuming the parking study shows there is a need he thinks it would be likely to be able to tap into a couple of grants.
“The number one issue is the people working downtown, they gobble up all of the parking,” Johnson said. “I’m looking at the people we’re bringing in taking all of the space available on Broadway. I am a massive problem downtown, the last thing I needed to do is go buy this building off of Bridge St. with zero parking lots and take all of the street parking. The only solution was to find surface-level parking near the building or we’re going to be a massive hindrance to everybody downtown.”
Johnson said there could be 100 stalls in a vertical parking garage in the footprint of the current parking spaces and the liquidation building could be left standing.