FIRTH – An unusually long school board meeting took place in Firth Wednesday night when the main thing most people were in attendance for was to find out if a decision had been made on a new high school principal.
When the dust settled after much movement, Keith Drake was named as the new head of Firth High.
The need for a new principal came about when the current principal, Jeff Gee, submitted his resignation so that he could accept the superintendent’s position at Ririe.
The meeting started with usual business items discussed and approved. There were a number of informational items, including a report on the BPA and their state tournament trip, which resulted in nine members being selected to attend the national convention.
After a series of policy updates were read, discussed and approved, the board went into executive session for nearly two hours before going back into open meeting, and the board made several important announcements.
First was the current status at the elementary school, where Sid Tubbs has been serving as principal along with being superintendent, and he will now be a superintendent and a principal.
Second, the board authorized Tubbs to offer the high School principal’s position to Drake, a current faculty member at the high school.
Third, the board authorized Tubbs to offer an administrative position to Roger Harrision for the coming year.
Fourth, the board moved to adjourn.
The net result of all of this movement is that Drake will be the new principal at the high school. He has been with the school district for a number of years and is a former Firth student himself. He is also the current head football coach, which will now change before the fall semester begins.
Dave Mecham, the current principal at the middle school who has roots at the elementary school, has been given the option to return to the elementary school or stay at the middle school where he has been for a few years.
Harrision will then be offered either the elementary school principal’s position or the middle school principal’s position, whichever is open after Mecham makes his decision.
Tubbs can now focus all of his attention on the superintendent’s position.
It was stated by one of the citizens in attendance, “This is a good day for Firth schools. We have gained two fine men as administrators and alleviated a double job by our superintendent. It was definitely a ‘win-win’ situation for Firth and we should be a stronger school district because of it.”