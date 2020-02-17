FIRTH – Stewart Portela was sworn into office during the Firth City Council meeting on Wednesday. He was reelected to a council position last November.
Councilman Drew Park was elected council president by the council members.
The council members also declared April as Fair Housing Month. The proclamation states that there will be no discrimination in housing. This proclamation is stated each year.
Discussion of the sewer project took up the bulk of the meeting.
City engineer Dave Noel with Forsgren Associates Inc., recommended the council members publish the project beginning next week even though the final approval from the different funding agencies has not yet been completed.
“We can post changes to the bid as needed,” he said. “Contractors need to become aware of this project. They need time to develop their bids.”
Council members approved this suggestion.
Both Firth and Basalt councils have been discussing use of this sewer system.
“The 2019 flow data from Basalt indicated the spring run-off was approximately 30,000 gallons a day,” Noel said. “This was after the city’s upgrades were completed and after the flow meters were installed.”
It is estimated the current flows from Firth are 60,000 gallons per day.
Contributions for the capital outlay of the plant would be divided into three factors: Basalt would pay for 25 percent of the capacity cost of the plant, paying for only the actual flow from the city to the plant; Firth would be responsible for the rest of the capital cost; the third category is future growth.
“It is estimated the new system could handle 293 new connections,” Noel said. “West Tech is already building your equipment, so the decision about size needs to be made soon.”
Guy Barrus from Basalt maintenance said, “We had 32-37 percent reduction of water flow during the summer and have had the lowest infiltration of water in the winter.”
Speaking to the Firth council members, Noel said, “You will need to work with Basalt for the plant sizing and continue that discussion every year of two.”
“This entire system is based on capacity and flow,” said Ted Hendricks, Community and Economic Development Director of East-Central Idaho Planning and Development Association (ECIPDA). “Extra capacity is an asset. The cost would be the same for both Firth and Basalt.”
In developing this project, Firth is working with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the USDA Rural Development, and the Army Corps of Engineers.
The estimated cost of this treatment plant is $1.8 million.