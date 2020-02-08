JACKSON, WYO. — Blackfoot resident Rod C. Drewien has been presented a lifetime achievement award on behalf of the Northern Rockies Conservation Cooperative and the Meg and Bert Raynes Wildlife Fund, according to a news release.
The award recognizes Drewien’s commitment and dedication to the conservation of wildlife in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. Over his 54-year career, Drewien has worked to ensure the protection of sandhill cranes and many other bird species. Drewien’s contribution to wildlife and science is highly respected by the researchers and managers who have worked with him over many years.
The Northern Rockies Conservation Cooperative advances conservation for the common good by generating knowledge, fostering leadership, and enabling innovation. NRCC’s community of research associates and resident experts work in science communication, environmental education training, writing, storytelling, ecological monitoring, community conservation and management. Meg and Bert Raynes Wildlife Fund initiates, augments, and funds projects to help maintain viable and sustainable wildlife populations into the future, through support of research, education, habitat protection and habitat restoration.
NRCC President Peyton Curlee Griffin said, “Rod is an exemplar for all of us who work to protect and live alongside wildlife. His big heart and tireless efforts have made such a difference for wildlife, his peers, and the students and young professionals he has mentored.”
NRCC founder and current professor at the Yale School of Forestry & Environmental Studies, Dr. Susan Clark, said, “Rod’s accomplishments are unparalleled. He is one of the underappreciated heroes of conservation to the general public. The rich biological world we live in in the Greater Yellowstone and American West is due to people like Rod. We all owe him a debt of gratitude.”
Jackson-based naturalist, bird watcher, writer and longtime friend of Drewien, Bert Raynes, said, “Rod is the epitome of a wildlife biologist, a field researcher, a friend, and of a man.”
Born in Salinas, Calif., in 1939, as a child Drewien roamed the hills and wetlands in search of wildlife and adventure. High school was a cage for his energy and love of wildness and hunting. Though a good student when not cutting classes, Drewien quit school at 17 to join the Air Force and test his own wings. He emerged with discipline and a burning desire to learn all he could about the wildlife and wildlands he loved.
Drewien received his undergraduate degree from Humboldt State in 1964, and went on to earn a master’s from South Dakota in 1968 and a doctorate from the University of Idaho in 1973. His dissertation provided foundational knowledge of the ecology of Rocky Mountain Greater Sandhill Cranes.
Throughout his 54-year career, Drewien worked with many agencies on contract as their partner and friend, studying migratory birds from the Arctic to southern Mexico. Until his first retirement in 1999, he was affiliated with the University of Idaho and Hornocker Wildlife Institute. Drewien had the freedom to work across administrative and geographical boundaries to study the birds and the challenges they faced throughout their annual cycle.
He loved that freedom and dedicated his life to furthering the knowledge of waterbirds and clearly communicating that knowledge to the scientific, wildlife management and layman communities. In addition to submitting countless reports to contracting agencies, Drewien published over 50 scientific papers on migratory birds, including 36 on sandhill and whooping cranes.
Drewien was a mentor to many younger researchers and wildlife managers. Hours of his life were dedicated to collecting new information and sharing what he learned with others. He also shared his love of hunting and horse packing in wild places with many friends.
Much of his research was foundational, often providing the first documentation of the behavior, migratory traditions, pathways, and seasonal habitats used by species such as the greater sandhill crane, whooping crane, snow goose, Ross’s goose, trumpeter swan, and many other associated waterbirds. He initiated the first baseline nesting habitat studies of the snow goose and Ross goose populations on the islands of the northern arctic for the Canadian and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Drewien is best known for his work with sandhill and whooping cranes. From 1969-2016, he studied sandhill cranes in the Rocky Mountain region, documenting their year-round ecology. He refined capture and marking methods and developed fall population and recruitment surveys which are now conducted annually by federal and state agencies.
Drewien supervised the whooping crane cross-foster experiment in the Rocky Mountains from 1975-94, and was a member of the U.S. Whooping Crane Recovery Team from 1976-94. He was the U.S. representative for 12 years (1977-88) working with the Canadian Wildlife Service to develop a capture and marking program for wild, juvenile whooping cranes in Wood Buffalo National Parks Canada. His studies of crane mortality on nesting, wintering, and migrational resting areas have been integral to the establishment of protection measures used by managers for sandhill and whooping cranes, such as fences and powerlines. His marking efforts led to over 15,000 resighting records of sandhill cranes.
Drewien’s knowledge of crane behavior, migratory traditions, and seasonal habitats was acknowledged worldwide. As a result, he was invited to study crane habitats in China and provided advice to the Chinese government on the protection and management of the cranes and their habitats.
Drewien also studied trumpeter and tundra swans, three species of geese, ducks, and other migratory birds. In the 1990s, along with his colleague and wife, Ruth Shea, his leadership in capturing trumpeter swans by night-lighting in an icy Idaho river in frigid winter conditions, enabled wildlife managers to successfully rebuild the damaged winter distribution of Rocky Mountain trumpeter swans to avoid a potentially catastrophic die-off.
Being a California boy who never liked winter snow, Drewien migrated south each year with the cranes and became an authority on the ecology of wintering cranes and waterfowl in the Rio Grande Valley and Mexico. He conducted winter surveys of snow and Ross geese in Mexico for over 20 years and greatly increased understanding of the importance of Mexican wintering areas for arctic nesting species. Ever-interested in the history of wildlife populations and their management, Drewien became an international expert on the history of nearly a century of surveys of winter waterfowl abundance and distribution in Mexico, as well as the changes in winter habitat impacting today’s waterfowl. A monograph on these long-lost data, co-authored with several colleagues, is in preparation.
Drewien conducted annual winter surveys of cranes, white geese and other waterfowl for over 40 years in remote Mexican habitats until conditions became too dangerous during the past decade. He finally acknowledged that a second retirement would be prudent.
Renee Askins, author of the book “Shadow Mountain,” worked in 1982 as a field volunteer for Drewien. She summarized his work and contributions in the following excerpt:
“Behind so many endangered species stories are the heroic efforts of a person or persons who devote their lives with fierce singularity to the fate of that species. With chimps it is Jane Goodall, with mountain lions Maurice Hornocker, with gorillas it was Dian Fossey, and, in the early ‘80s, with cranes it was Roderick Drewien. The Grays Lake project was the brainchild of this delightful man, a rosy-cheeked biologist with twinkling eyes, an easy laugh, and an irresistibly infectious passion for his birds. He had been watching sandhill cranes on Grays Lake for nearly 20 years when I joined the project for a short stint in the fall of 1982.
“I consider Drewien’s influence on my thinking to have been substantial even though I worked with him for only a short time. His commitment to the birds, to the project, his essentially giving over his life to this quest deeply impressed me. He was one of the first people I encountered who personified one of my favorite Robert Frost lines: ‘My object in life is to unite my vocation and avocation as two eyes make one sight.’”