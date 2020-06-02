BLACKFOOT – Bingham County Commissioners met with Cody Lewis regarding Drug Court on Monday. Lewis presented information surrounding drug testing via smart devices through an application.
Following the continued changes being seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to consider the health of the person conducting a test as well as the health of the person providing the sample.
The need for such a program is nothing new and has already proven to work with the mobile blood alcohol test. Lewis used this information to seek out a possible option and found one that utilizes the smart device’s camera and allows them to take a photo remotely of an oral testing strip.
The camera provides the information to the Drug Court office directly, and is charged at a rate of a dollar per minute. From the video provided to the commissioners, the average time spent per test is just over one minute, and the cost of the mobile testing strips are substantially lower than the current testing system they have been using.
Commissioner Jessica Lewis made a comment about the cost differences and asked about how the tests are performed. Cody Lewis responded with more information explaining that he had noticed the price differences as well as the fact that the testing can be conducted by a secretary and that these tests are not gender-specific, meaning a male does not have to test a male and a female does not have to test a female. A person does not have to be versed in reading the results to administer the test either, according to Lewis.
Lewis feels that the new option would help alleviate the concerns and complaints that come from those on Drug Court claiming that they cannot come into the office to take a test because of work schedules or other obligations.
The mobile system allows the person on Drug Court to take the test remotely. Furthermore, Lewis explained that they currently spend 50 man hours a month on waiting and conducting drug tests with the current system, however, with the mobile option, they would be able to lower that number substantially, increasing the savings that would be provided to the county.
The new drug testing system has not been approved by the commissioners as of yet, and Lewis intends to continue researching the options for the future.