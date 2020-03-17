BLACKFOOT – Two of 13 defendants with felony charges scheduled for preliminary hearings in Bingham County 7th District Magistrate Court March 12 opted to have them, but one of the two later changed his mind.
Feliciano Julian Astuhuaman, 19, requested a hearing on the charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. At its conclusion he was bound over to District Court and scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Darren Simpson on March 23 at 1 p.m.
An Idaho State Police trooper was the only witness called and testified that he pulled over a car that Astuhuaman was riding in for speeding and because of the suspicious behavior of the occupants conducted a search. He found a scale and a glass pipe both containing methamphetamine residue, the officer said. He said the defendant told him the scale belonged to him and that he used it to measure salt for his mother, who is a chef. Astuhuaman was remanded to custody.
After sitting through Astuhuaman’s hearing, Timothy John Gardner, 42, of Firth, changed his mind and waived his hearing on the charge of trafficking methamphetamine by manufacturing. He is set to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on March 23 and was remanded to custody.
Preliminary hearing for Holly Hansen, 44, Blackfoot, on charges of possession of heroin and methamphetamine was continued to April 9 at the request of her attorney, who said she is currently in a rehabilitation center.
Preliminary hearing for Curtis M. Guzik, 63, Idaho Falls, on the charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, was continued to March 26, and he was remanded to custody.
Preliminary hearing for Lori Cee Smith on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver was continued to March 18 after her public defender Manuel Murdoch said she is negotiating a plea agreement with the prosecutor. She was remanded to custody.
Preliminary hearing for Austin Thomas Hinckley, 25, Idaho Falls, on the charge of principal to second degree arson was continued to June 18 when his public defender Manuel Murdoch told the court he has been ordered to have further evaluation for competency. Hinckley is accused of assisting in the burning of a mobile home east of Shelley. He was continued free on his own recognizance.
Preliminary hearing for Michael Dean Pulido, 50, Blackfoot, on the charge of possession of methamphetamine, was continued to April 2 while a plea agreement is worked out. He was remanded to custody.
Rhonda Lee Kulp, 44, Chubbuck, waived her preliminary hearing on the charge of possession of methamphetamine. She is set to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on March 23. A motion for bond reduction or release on her own recognizance was denied and she was remanded to custody to be held on a warrant from Bannock County.
Preliminary hearing for Joseph Gino Giannini, 45, Blackfoot, on three counts of trafficking methamphetamine by manufacturing was continued at the request of the prosecutor. Giannini’s public defender said his client wished to proceed with the hearing, but Judge James Barrett responded that his hearing has already been continued twice at his request, so the prosecution was entitled to a turn. He was continued free on bail.
Wade Wesley Richards, 30, Blackfoot, waived his preliminary hearing on the charge of possession of methamphetamine and is set to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on March 23. He was released to the probation department.
Preliminary hearing for Angelo Lewis Garcia, 25, Blackfoot, on charges of domestic battery and injury to children was canceled when his public defender Jeffrey Kunz told the court the injury to children is being dismissed and the battery charge is being reduced to a misdemeanor. Garcia is scheduled to enter a plea and be sentenced on March 25. A no-contact order was withdrawn and he was continued free on bail.
Kristopher Wrede, 29, Pocatello, waived preliminary hearing before Judge Scott Hansen on charges of making threats against elected officials and is scheduled to enter a plea before District Judge Stevan Thompson on March 25 at 1:15 p.m. He was remanded to custody in lieu of $50,000 bail. Wrede allegedly wrote threatening letters to certain people while incarcerated on a previous charge.
Preliminary hearing for Bryan C. Amos, 32, Blackfoot, on the charge of burglarizing Express Wash laundromat was canceled after the charge was dismissed by the prosecutor.